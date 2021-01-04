5 Effective yoga poses to prevent Osteoporosis and strengthen your bones and muscles

Osteoporosis makes the bones weak and fragile that can have a fracture even from small stress. So, here are some effective yoga poses that will improve the condition and strengthen your bones and muscles.

Osteoporosis makes our bones weak and brittle and that a small bend or stress can cause a fracture in the bone. Osteoporosis-related fracture generally occurs in the hip, wrist or spine. This also occurs when the creation of new bones is not balanced with the loss of old ones.

Generally, doctors prescribe special medications and restrictions for sitting, standing and walking to treat this issue. Apart from that, yoga is a great help for osteoporosis. So, here are the poses that you can do if you have been diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Yoga poses for osteoporosis:

Virabhadrasana 2 or warrior 2

This yoga pose stretches chest, lungs, shoulders, neck, belly and groin areas. Strengthens shoulder, arms and muscles of the back. Along with that, this asana also strengthens and stretches thighs, calves and ankles.

Vrikshasana or tree pose

This yoga pose improves balance and stability in the legs, strengthens the ligaments of the legs. It also assists the body in having pelvic stability, strengthens the bones of the hip and legs and strengthens the entire leg up to the butt.

Bridge pose

Bridge pose or Setu Bandh Sarvangasana stretches chest, neck, spine, calms the brain reducing stress and depression. It stimulates abdominal organs, thyroid, lungs and relaxes tired legs. This pose also improves the digestion process and relives the symptoms of menopause.

Phalakasana

Plank pose or Phalakasana strengthens legs, wrists, biceps, triceps, forearms; creates stability in the shoulder joints; tones abdomen; builds strength in the neck; strengthens back muscles and hip.

Corpse Pose

Shavasana or corpse pose should be performed after all other asanas to relax the body. It prevents injury, calms your mind, balances your system and gives support to your adrenaline rush.

