5 Effective yoga poses to reduce the symptoms of depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorder. Before it becomes worse, you should prevent and reduce its symptoms. Hence, Grand Master Akshar talks about 5 yoga poses to reduce the symptoms of depression.

According to WHO, there are more than 260 million people in the world who suffer from depression. Depression is characterised by laziness, lethargy, moodiness, etc. If this is not treated at the right time, then it may result in suicide as well.

So, depression should never be taken lightly and we should make efforts to develop the mind and body to defend against depression. And for that, yoga is an easy answer to relieve or reduce the symptoms of depression. Grand Master Akshar is here to talk about some yoga poses to relieve the symptoms of depression.

Yoga poses to reduce depression:

Child pose

The formation of the Child’s Pose or Balasana itself is extremely calming. One of the most comfortable poses, it is used as a break in between transitions. It gently stretches your lower back and hips, allowing your body to relax. When you place the forehead on the ground, it immediately makes one feel rooted and connected to the Earth. This provides a sense of stability and is helpful if your depression is causing insomnia.

Bridge Pose

Bridge Pose is a powerful inversion which opens up space around your heart. As a heart opener, it is believed to increase a person’s focus and clarity. Inversion poses generally can be helpful for those with anxiety. Bridge Pose or Sethu Bandhasana can be performed to relieve any strain on the back. It strengthens the back muscles and provides relieves to a tired spine. It makes you feel light and is ideal for people suffering from stress, anxiety and depression.

Downward facing dog

Inversions are extremely beneficial for nervous system health. Adho Mukha Svanasana allows fresh blood to flow into your body. It provides a good stretch to the neck and cervical spine, releasing any stress stored within them. This helps greatly in reducing anxiety and calming you down.

Plow pose

Halasana or Plow Pose enhances your posture by reducing the strain on your back. When the back is stretched, it has a soothing effect on your brain and reduces stress. This pose is very helpful for those who suffer from headaches and insomnia. The formation of Halasana is such that the head is placed below the heart. This is soothing and cooling for the nervous system. The brain receives fresh, oxygenated blood which can help you manage anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Corpse pose

You can practice Corpse Pose or Savasana. This is usually performed at the end of most yoga sessions. The corpse pose is a favourite pose for the tired body and mind. Even though it looks easy, it is also very effective. Depression can be really exhausting draining you both physically and mentally. When you get into Savasana, the posture gives you a chance to relax and recoup and it begins to cool your mind. Also Read: Yoga poses for constipation to combat the unhealthy eating habits in the pandemic

