5 essential nutrients you NEED for better eye health

Eyes are probably the most important of your five senses. Read on to know about the nutrients you should add to your diet to protect your eyes against damage.

Eyes are the source of everything we see and know. It is through our eyes that we are able to experience life the way we can, which makes it the most important of the five senses. People believe that failing eyesight is a result of ageing or eye strain. However, it has a lot to do with your lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle can alleviate the risk of eye problems.

According to experts, some nutrients can be beneficial for your eye health. They will protect your eyes against harmful light and reduce the development of age-related degenerative diseases. Today, we discuss these nutrients and how they are great for your eyes.

Here are the nutrients that are essential to maintain good eyesight and protect them from damage.

1. Vitamin E

A vitamin E deficiency can lead to retinal degeneration and blindness. It is important to include foods rich in vitamin E to protect your eyes from damage. Almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, flaxseed oils, spinach, broccoli, shrimp and olive oil are some of the great sources of vitamin E.

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps optimize eye health. Consuming enough vitamin C can protect you against cataracts. Foods rich in vitamin C include broccoli, sprouts, bell peppers, leafy green veggies, citrus fruits and guavas.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Having omega-3 fatty acids can help protect adults from macular degeneration and dry eye syndrome. It also reduces the risk of impaired vision in children. Fish, tuna, sardines, nuts and seeds, plant oils like flaxseed oil, canola oil, etc. contain omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Vitamin A

One of the most common causes of blindness is a deficiency of vitamin A. It is essential to consume vitamin A to protect your eyes against night blindness, dry eyes and other serious conditions. It is found in fish oil, egg yolks, liver and dairy products.

5. Zinc

Zinc is another very important nutrient present in eyes. It helps in the production of melanin, a protective pigment in the eyes. Zinc deficiency can lead to night blindness. Oysters, red meat and poultry are some of the best sources of zinc. Whole grains, baked beans, nuts and milk products also contain zinc.

