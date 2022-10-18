5 Essential oils for Thyroid that will aid in easing this condition

The thyroid is a gland that is positioned inside the neck. This gland is further responsible for fabricating hormones that regulate vital bodily functions. Excessive production of thyroid hormone creates dysfunction in this gland and leads to several types of thyroid including Thyroid nodules, Hypothyroidism, Goitre and many more. Thyroid has become a very common problem these days and one of the effortless ways to ease the symptoms of this condition is by using essential oils. Though essential oils can’t cure this condition or stop producing an excess of thyroid hormone, usage of some oils can aid in improvising the symptoms, giving you relief from discomfort. Here we bring you a list of 5 essential oils that will aid in relieving thyroid symptoms. 1. Lemongrass oil

Lemongrass is touted for its excellent anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. This oil aid in maintaining the natural functions of lymphatic drainage while assisting in detoxifying your thyroid gland. Take a few drops of this oil on your palms and apply it to your puffy or inflamed thyroid area to get relief from the symptoms. 2. Frankincense oil Frankincense oil boasts anti-inflammatory properties that can provide soothe inflammation while providing you with instant relief. Any kind of skin disorder that is a result of thyroid imbalance can easily be treated with this oil. Moreover, it further defends the thyroid gland by abolishing free radicals in the body. For the application, mix Frankincense oil with some carrier oil and put on it on the affected area.

3. Myrrh oil Myrrh oil possesses significant antioxidant content that can diminish inflammation and has been utilised for the same purpose for ages. Rubbing some drops on the area can aid in enhancing your thyroid health especially easing the symptoms of hypothyroidism. 4. Lavender oil Lavender oil is infused with vital compounds that bring a sigh of relief from the symptoms of this condition and make you calm and relaxed. If you are suffering from anxiety instigated by hyperthyroidism, then lavender oil is the best option to reach out to promote mental well-being.