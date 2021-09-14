5 Facial exercises to get rid of double chin

Have a double chin and want a sculpted jawline that enhances your features? Here’s how you can achieve that!

Double chin is the extra fat that gets accumulated below your chin. Double chin is not always because of being overweight, it can happen because of genetics or loose skin from ageing. It is a common condition that anyone can have due to certain reasons like a sedentary lifestyle, weight gain, ageing and more.

To get rid of a double chin, one needs to follow a balanced diet, work out and maintain a healthy weight. Apart from that, here are some exercised to help you get rid of a double chin and get a sculpted jawline.

Fish face

Suck your cheeks in and hold it for 30 seconds. Repeat this for about 5-10 times. You can do it at any time during the day.

Jaw jut

Tilt your head back. Look toward the ceiling and stretch your lower jaw as much as you can. Hold this for about 30 seconds and feel the stretch under your chin. Repeat 5-6 times.

Tongue stretch

Try to stretch your tongue out as much as you can. Try to lift your tongue upwards toward your nose. Hold for at least 10 seconds and repeat the same for 5-6 times.

Tongue neck stretch

Tilt your head back and look toward the ceiling. Press your tongue against the upper part of your mouth. Hold for about 10 seconds at least. Repeat the same 5-6 times.

Ball exercise

Place a 9-10 inch ball under your chin. Press your chin against the ball. Try to do some movements and feel the stretch of your chin and lower jaw. Repeat the same at least 20 times a day.

