5 Fitness tips to lose upper body fat

Whether you are exercising to lose weight or just to stay fit, the ultimate motive is to burn tons of calories. Burning calories helps you create a calorie deficit and help you drop some kilos. Many pick up an intense workout routine with a motive to come to shape faster. When it comes to exercising for weight loss, it is better to start slow, especially if are new to exercise, says Mandy Narula, a certified sports nutritionist. Which area the body fat will drop is especially dependent upon individual genetics.

Some people will lose fat first from the face some lose it from arms or stomach but in the end if you will remain in calorie deficit and keep doing exercise you will lose weight and reach your desired goals. Here are some fitness tips to lose your upper body fat.

Have an exercise partner- with an exercise partner you will always think twice before skipping your workout session as you given commitment to your better half or friend that we will be going for exercise it is very easy to say no to yourself but to say no to other it is much more difficult. Schedule your workouts. Keep a calendar that lists specific times for your workouts. Make an appointment with exercise ahead of time, and you won't have the excuse of running out of time. Don't do too much, too fast. Don't get over-motivated. Lifting weights that are too heavy or starting out with six days a week of aerobic exercise is a mistake. "People end up hurting themselves in the first week and then they give up. It is better to start slow and gradually increase the volume of the workout. Log your Steps. Logging the time that you work out will help you achieve your weekly goal, even if you get off track one day. It will also inspire you at the end of the week, when you can look back and see what you've accomplished. Cook more often. Portions, and calories, are out of control when you eat out. You'll almost always consume fewer calories in a meal cooked and eaten at home. Save restaurants for special occasions, and get together with friends for a walk or coffee /Tea instead of a meal.

Your diet and nutrition should be the focus of your weight loss program in the early stages, but exercise matters more for long-term weight maintenance. By committing to an exercise program that you can gradually build on, you can slowly increase your exercise minutes each week to meet your goals and surely you will lose upper body fat.

