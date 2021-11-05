5 Food items to boost your memory

With the changing weather conditions, borne of health issues and inadequate sleeping patterns, you need to keep a track on your food habits as well as workout sessions. In addition, paying heed to your cognitive and psychological health will enhance your brain development and pave the way for a healthy and troublesome life.

If you are looking for healthy food items to boost memory and largely your psychological health, then you have landed on the correct page.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are a rich source of fibre. They are one of the best immunity boosters and a great munching item for boosting your memory. Blueberries are gluten free and increase the signaling in the brain.

2. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are one such superfood that are a rich source of proteins and fibers. These valuable minerals are powerful enough to optimise thinking and memory skills. Pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of stress busting elements and thus a perfect munching snack for boosting memory.

3. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is a wonder food. It is one such food item that reduces stress, busts the bubble of depression and improves memory. This healthier indulgence is indeed a life savour.

4. Coffee

Coffee has one such beverage that enhances long term memory. It is like a drug that has a larger impact on the functioning of the brain. Nevertheless, caffeine has innumerable health benefits.

5. Walnuts

If you want to improve your concentration levels then no dry fruit is as apt as walnuts. Consuming walnuts everyday can largely boost your memory and cognitive health. It prevents inflammation too. Now you can get smarter simply by consuming walnuts.

Memory boosting is now an easy job if you have these food items in your kitchen. Now you don't have to worry about cognitive deterioration at an early age. Enhance your information processing abilities easily by consuming these handful healthy food items.

