To enhance one’s mental well-being choline takes part in decelerating cognitive decline and boosting memory by bringing down the inflammation via decreasing elevated homocysteine levels and fat metabolism. The average daily consumption of choline is 550 mg/day for men while for women it is 425 mg/day, but studies advocate only 11 are able to keep up with choline and 65 don’t even know what it is.

Shivika Seth, a Consultant Nutritionist, sheds light on how you can get the necessary amount of this vital nutrient in your diet regime.

1. Bottle gourd (lauki)

Bottle gourd is recognized as a rich source of choline a mental healer and a predecessor of neurotransmitter acetylcholine that in line is crucial for retaining and increasing memory among all the vegetables known till date.

2. Quinoa

Talking about whole grains there’s no denying that quinoa is one of the superfoods that is an excellent source of complete plant-based protein along with 43 mg of choline per 1-cup cooked

3. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds contain choline making it prime for healthy cellular structure synthesis of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine brain and memory development. A teaspoon serving of these tiny seeds has 275mg of choline

4. Almonds

Rich in vitamin E, almonds are also a great source of riboflavin, iron, magnesium and l-carnitine which supports choline metabolism to improve memory by reducing neuronal degeneration

5. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass contains nutrients all important for mental rationality they are packed with vitamin K plus choline, well-known to support brain cell growth and keep cells working regularly. Choline found abundantly in wheatgrass supports the liver to stay vital and in good shape by shutting out the deposition of fat.

Choline does the entire body a whole lot of good so don’t miss out.

