5 Foods that can boost your mood instantly

To eat good food while keeping health in mind does impact your mental headspace as much as your physical strengths. Hence, here are 5 foods you can eat to boost your mood and lift your spirits.

Food is often the only solution to lift our spirits and keep us happy. For a lot of us, food comes to mind when we are feeling sad and low. Certain foods indeed help uplift our mood behaviour and these foods create a positive impact on our minds that we feel energized and happy from within.

The correlation between mental health and nutrition is important to understand. Nutritious and healthy food, having a balanced diet can play a vital role in improving our mental health and fighting depression. While your mood can be affected by various factors due to stress, insufficient sleep or nutritional deficiency, here are 5 foods you can eat to boost your mood and avoid feeling low.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish consists of omega-3 fatty acids that help in fighting depression. Fish like salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for brain development and improve your mood swings.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate not only feels good to eat but it is so rich in compounds that may increase the feel-good chemicals in your brain. It certainly releases the endorphin and serotonin levels that are linked to a happy mood.

Bananas

Bananas are high in vitamin B6 that helps release dopamine and serotonin chemicals in your body. They instantly energize you and boost your mood making you feel fresh and in control. Bananas keep your blood sugar levels and mood stable.

Nuts

Nuts are a great choice of a healthy snack. They are great for munching on as midnight munchies or as a side dish. Certain nuts and seeds lower your risk of depression and help in the development of your brain cells.

Oats

Oats are a great breakfast food and can be eaten along with bananas as cereal in your milk. They are amazing instant mood boosters and they can keep you in good spirits all day long. You can also eat them at night before bedtime for a good night’s sleep.

