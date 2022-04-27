Menstrual cramps are not uncommon. Women on their periods are frequently seen using a hot water bottle or a heating pad to relieve menstrual cramps. Cramps are not only painful but they are also associated with fatigue and impair your ability to move around and go about your daily activities.

If you want to eat the best food for period cramps, go for light, healthy fruits and vegetables that won't make your stomach feel heavy. Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds can all help reduce inflammation and relieve menstrual cramps reveals Eshanka Wahi a Wellness Advocate & Nutrition Coach as she shares her insight.

Here are 5 foods to eat to fight back period cramps-

1. Leafy Greens- Leafy green vegetables are high in iron, which your body lacks during your period due to blood loss. Vegetables such as spinach and kale should be consumed during menstruation because they replenish iron reserves. Consume plenty of green leafy salads, or serve them as sides to chicken or fish dishes to boost their nutritional value.

2. Salmon- Fish such as salmon and tuna are good sources of lean protein because they are low in calories and the fat they do have is beneficial to the body. Dark-skinned fishes are typically high in this protein. Salmon is also high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which relax muscles and relieve pain from menstrual cramps. If you don't like seafood, you can get your Omega-3 fix from avocados or walnuts.

3. Chamomile Tea- Chamomile tea is an excellent remedy for menstrual cramps. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties that can help relieve painful cramps associated with menstruation. A warm cup of caffeine-free chamomile tea can help your body produce more glycine, a chemical that relieves muscle spasms and acts as a nerve relaxant.

4. Avocado- Avocados can help with bloating, cravings, and muscle cramps, which are common PMS symptoms. This high-fat food contains potassium, a mineral that acts as a natural diuretic, flushing excess sodium and fluid from your system. Potassium also helps to prevent muscle cramps and increases feelings of fullness. Make a fruit smoothie with avocado, or add it to an omelet or salad. Alternatively, cut an avocado in half, sprinkle it with lime juice and turmeric, and eat with a spoon.

5. Broccoli- Broccoli is a high-fiber vegetable that can help relieve bloating. It contains a lot of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, B6, and E. All of these nutrients can help with cramping and other menstrual symptoms. Broccoli, which is high in iron and fiber, is an excellent food to consume during menstrual cramps.

