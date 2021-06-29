5 Foods to eat regularly to increase your height and make you taller

Your height mostly depends on genetics, physical exercise and lastly, the food you eat. Since diet plays a vital role in increase your height, here are 5 foods that will make you taller.

While genetics play a key role in the growth and development of your body, your height is an important aspect of your body’s growth that should not be neglected. The kind of nutrients you consume also impacts the growth of your body largely. However, the prime age to increase your height and eat all the healthy nutrients is when you are younger. As grow older, your height barely increases.

Certain foods can help you maintain a good height by improving your posture, increasing the bone density and making them stronger, and improving your joints.

These foods also help in tissue repair and improving your immune system to reach the body’s full potential growth. Here are 5 foods that will help you make taller and increase your height rapidly.

Beans

Beans are rich in protein that provide you with all the right nutrients to boost your growth. Protein is essential for the body’s growth. Beans are rich in iron and vitamin B and multiple nutrients that help in increasing your height.

Chicken

When it comes to your height, chicken is the most essential food that helps in increasing your height. Chicken provides vitamin B, protein and other important nutrients that are important for your body’s growth.

Almonds

Almonds are packed with multiple vitamins and nutrients that are essential for boosting height. They are high in fibre, manganese and rich in vitamin E. Almonds also foster bone health and help in increasing your height rapidly.

Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein that is essential for making you taller. They have protein in abundance which helps in boosting your height and the amino acids and several vitamins help in the overall health of your body.

Milk

Milk is loaded with calcium that can surge up your height and also aids in strengthening your bones. For a good height, the body needs to have healthy and strong bones. With good bone health, one can achieve a good height rapidly.

Also Read: Try these 3 refreshing beverages to beat the heat

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×