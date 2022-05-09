5 Foods for good sexual health you must definitely add to your diet

A healthy sex drive is not only restricted to the way you feel emotionally but is also affected by the foods you put on your plate. Yes, you heard that right! Your diet plays a vital role in impacting your reproductive and sexual health. Plenty of lifestyle and dietary factors are responsible for decreasing your sexual performance and that is why enriching your diet with nutritious foods can benefit your sex life in varied ways. Incorporating naturally wholesome foods into your diet can benefit your sexual health and performance by improving your libido and your blood flow while strengthening your stamina.

Here are certain foods that lead you to better sexual health while adding up to your physical and emotional well-being.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a great food when it comes to sexual health. Walnuts are filled with Omega 3 fatty acids and zinc, both of these are extremely vital in improving the semen quality while adding up to fertility. Zinc helps in regulating testosterone levels in males. You can consume a handful of walnuts every day or you can also sprinkle a dash of chopped walnuts over your smoothies, salads, and soups for effective results.

Strawberries

These juicy strawberries are loaded up with nutrients like potassium, magnesium, Vitamin C, and zinc which contribute to improving libido in both males and females. Zinc is a significant mineral for better sexual health and infertility as it assists the body in controlling the levels of testosterone in males. Also, this juicy fruit comes under the category of aphrodisiacs (foods that stimulate great sexual performance). You can incorporate the raw form of strawberries into your diet or you can consume smoothies made from it.

Avocados

The egg-like shape of avocados and their various health benefits classify them in the category of aphrodisiac fruit. Avocados provide the goodness of numerous nutrients like folic acid, beta carotene, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, and magnesium that can do wonders for reproductive health and low fertility. The high quantities of folic acid found in avocadoes can easily fuel up your energy levels and improve your intercourse. From relishing it with some seasoning to enjoying it stuffed- there are plenty of ways to enjoy the taste of avocados.

Beetroot

Beetroot is loaded up with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and nitrates that can enhance sexual health like nothing else. Nitrate help in maintaining the proper flow of blood in the whole body which increases stamina, further enhancing your reproductive health. Beetroot is extremely beneficial in improving your sex drive and performance while providing you with accurate stamina and energy. You can consume raw beetroot, make beetroot hummus or blend it into your smoothies.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a great staple if you want to enhance your sexual health. These tiny pumpkin seeds are filled with zinc, magnesium, omega 3 fatty acids and other vital nutrients that can provide optimal sexual health. Iron is quite essential to provide you with proper stamina while zinc regulates the testosterone levels in the male body. Along with better sexual health, pumpkin seeds can also improve fertility. You can sprinkle these seeds over your smoothies, salads and parfait or make a pesto from it.

Incorporate these foods into your diet to improve your sexual health. Keep a check on your lifestyle habits and cut down on the consumption of alcohol and smoking for better reproductive health.

