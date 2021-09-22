5 Foods to keep your kidneys healthy and functioning

A nutrient-rich diet followed by physical exercise is sufficient to keep your body healthy and devoid of any diseases. A healthy diet that includes nutritious and beneficial foods is essential to build the immune system and combat multiple diseases.

The kidney is an organ that helps in flushing out toxins from the body. It is important to take care of your diet intake and maintain your kidney’s health in order to improve your overall health and wellbeing. Kidneys can get damaged due to poor diet, eating habits and lifestyle habits. This can lead to kidney diseases, kidney stones and other problems.

Here are 5 foods you must eat to keep your kidneys healthy:

Garlic

Garlic has low sodium, potassium and phosphorus content. Garlic essentially keeps your kidneys healthy and functioning. It is also said to be good for patients with renal disease.

Dark leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and chard are staple foods to keep your kidneys healthy. They contain a large number of fibres and minerals that are essential for your body.

Apples

Apple is a healthy fruit that should be eaten daily. It contains a fibre called pectin which is important to reduce the harmful damage to kidneys.

Pineapple

Pineapples are an extremely healthy fruit. Along with boosting the immune system, they are high in fibre content that helps in preventing kidney diseases.

Capsicum

Apart from being rich in antioxidants, they contain Vitamin C that is essential to keep your kidneys healthy.

