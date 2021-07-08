5 Foods that will boost your skin's collagen production naturally

Food plays a vital role in keeping your skin healthy and young The collagen production is essential for your skin’s elasticity and texture. To keep it young and fresh, here are 5 foods you must eat that will boost your skin’s collagen.

A balanced diet that includes fresh and healthy foods is a must for your overall wellbeing. It not only affects your body’s growth but also keeps your skin healthy. The youthful appearance of your skin has a lot to do with what you eat and it all comes down to collagen.

Collagen is a protein that helps give your skin structure, elasticity and helps in the ageing process. Collagen is the protein that helps you look youthful and fresh. It removes the pale skin, reduces the tendency of having wrinkles. There are plenty of collagen supplements available that help in boosting your skin’s collagen. However, we are here to talk about natural ways of boosting collagen production by eating healthy food.

Here are 5 foods you should consider eating to boost collagen.

Chicken

Chicken contains connective tissue that makes chicken a primary source of collagen. Chicken neck and cartilage are a rich source of collagen for skin and joints. They are good for treating arthritis as well.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin C that is extremely essential for collagen production. Even one single use of tomato in your dish can contribute up to 30 per cent of collagen production. It boasts a powerful antioxidant that is beneficial for your skin.

Egg whites

Egg whites contain connective tissues that have huge amounts of proline that is essential for collagen production. Eggs whites can be eaten as breakfast every day.

Citrus fruits

Collagen requires a lot of vitamin C and since citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, you should include plenty of citrus fruits in your diet. Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons are all essential and can be added as an element to your salads.

Garlic

Garlic packs a punch of flavour and can be added to your meals while cooking. You can add some garlic to your curries, pasts and other savoury dishes. It helps in collagen production.

