5 Foods you must consume to stand by a low-potassium diet

Potassium is a vital mineral that is required for the even functioning of the body. Being an essential electrolyte, potassium is a nutrient that is much-needed to maintain the apt equilibrium of fluids in the body, significant functioning of the muscles and aid in numerous nerves signalling in our system. Right from regulating and dropping the levels of blood pressure in the body to contributing to heart health, this mineral amalgamates with sodium to uphold the standard PH stability in the body. Excessive consumption of potassium is quite hazardous for the body and can lead to multiple problems including diabetes, heart stroke, kidney stone and kidney failure. If you are opting for a low-potassium diet then there is a plethora of wholesome food options you can add to your diet to consume low content of potassium. Read on to find out more about such food items. 1. Broccoli

Broccoli is a vegetable that is extremely vital for maintaining overall good health. Broccoli especially cooked contains an incredible profile of protein, vitamins and other minerals that keep you in fine fettle. Because of its low-potassium content, eating this humble vegetable in moderate quantities can never cause any harm to your health.

2. Apple Apple is enriched with the goodness of multiple vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc and sodium and is a great choice for those on a low-potassium diet. Regular consumption of an apple aid in balancing the electrolytes in the body. Have it raw or blended in smoothies even if you are on a low-potassium diet.

3. Blackberries Blackberries contain a decent amount of antioxidants which shield our internal system from the attack of harmful free radicals from the body. Rich in fibre, manganese, Vitamin K and C, the consumption of blackberries boosts heart health, improves digestive health, and reduces inflammation while adding up to cognitive health.