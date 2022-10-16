5 Foods you must incorporate in your first meal to make it a healthy breakfast

A nourishing breakfast is considered best for optimum health and well-being. Right from amping your energy levels to boosting your immunity- there are a plethora of reasons for the prominence of incorporating a wholesome breakfast into your lifestyle. Breaking the 7-8 hours long fast with a first meal that is blessed with enriching nutrients aid in the development of the whole body while promoting smooth bodily functions. Here is a list of wholesome options that you must inculcate in your breakfast to keep yourself in fine fettle. 1. Vegetable oatmeal

Oats possess decent quantities of fibre, Vitamin B1, protein and many essential minerals including manganese that can fulfil you rightly while working on your oomph and contributing to your heart health. To make this superfood even more healthful, try chopping some veggies and mix add them to your oatmeal. This is one of the great ways to reap the maximum benefits from oatmeal. Don’t forget to sprinkle your favourite herbs and spices to add a luscious blend. 2. Sprouted gram and moong Sprouted moong and gram contain almost null calories and are a decent option to boost your nutrient intake during breakfast. This amazing staple is great for weight loss, rich in protein and fibre which assist in strengthening muscles while keeping up your energy levels. From sprout sandwiches, to sprout chaat and sprout poha- there are plenty of ways to consume this nourishing food.

3. Boiled Eggs Eggs are a significant source of high-quality protein which means, it has all 9 amino acids along with other vital nutrients including iron, phosphorus, selenium and vitamins A, B12, B2 and B5. Not only it is quite easy to prepare but it can be tossed in varied forms to enrich your health without compromising on the taste.

4. Fruit smoothie Unstrained smoothies are bliss for your health! They are super hydrating, nourishing and delicious that can easily add up to your well-being. Moreover, these can be prepared in just a few minutes, making you feel fuller for a longer period of time while keeping a tab on your weight. Just pick the seasonal fruits or veggies blend them without any sugar and sip on the goodness.