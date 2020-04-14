5 Foods you should avoid if you want to lose belly fat

Unable to lose excess belly fat? Try reducing or eliminating these food items from your diet.

A flat belly is what is desired by many. And if you have a really protruding belly then you should make sure to reduce it as they can lead to other illnesses. However, for some, it seems like a challenge as they struggle to get rid of fat, especially, from the tummy region. Many complain that they have been doing their best and workout daily still they are not witnessing inch loss and fat loss around waists. First of all, let me clarify that you can reduce fats from one area of the body. So, instead of just doing ab exercises include a variety of cardio and strength training for they will mobilize fats and eventually lead to fat loss.

Aside from exercise, diet is also very important if you want to lose fats. So, make sure you are having a good and healthy diet along with some calorie deficit, which will surely help you to trim down your waist. Consult a dietician or nutritionist who can carve out a perfect diet for you as per your body and calorie needs. Today we are talking about certain foodstuffs and how their too much intake is hindering you to achieve the desired waist size.

1. Processed and red meat

Red Meat is a rich source of many nutrients, however, make sure to check your portion size as they have a good amount of saturated fats and can increase your cholesterol levels too. You should avoid or reduce the intake of processed meat as well as they have preservatives and sodium which can lead to water retention or bloating. Try and go for baked, grilled and boiled dishes of meat over fried.

2. Sugar and sodium-rich foods

Sugar has empty calories and no nutrition and has a direct relation to weight gain. So, instead of table sugar, you can use substitutes such as Stevia and Erythritol among others. On the other hand, high salt i.e. sodium-rich foods can lead to water retention and is linked with other health issues.

3. Fruits with a lot of fructose

Fruits are very nutritious as they pack fibre, proteins and many vitamins and minerals, however, certain fruits have a higher fructose content. The fructose can increase your hunger pangs and can lead to fat accumulation around the belly. So, try to reduce the intake of these fruits.

4.Trans Fats

Trans fat-laden foods such as cookies, cakes, chips and wafers, french fries and fried chicken have empty calories and artificial sugars. As per research by Wake Forest University, trans fats move the fat of the body from other areas into the belly.

5. Aerated drinks, packaged fruit juices, and alcohol

Sodas and packaged drinks are loaded with additives, sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup others. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, so-called healthy drinks are not really healthy. So, check the label before you buy them. Also, try and avoid alcohol. You can have red wine, which has some health benefits, occasionally.

