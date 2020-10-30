5 Foods you should include in your diet to boost metabolism

The higher your metabolism, the easier it is for you to burn down calories and lose weight. One of the key factors in maintaining weight is a higher metabolism activity in your body. Let us find out what are the foods that can help us boost metabolism.

Having a good metabolism means getting rid of unwanted fat in your body that helps in maintaining your body weight. While some people are blessed with genetically good metabolism, others are not so much. If you fall into the latter category, then these are some foods to boost your metabolism.

What also helps in increasing metabolism is having regular meals at a regular interval. If you start skipping your meals your metabolism is compelled to slow down. Keeping this in mind, here are 10 foods you need to include in your diet to rev up your metabolic rate.

1. Egg whites

Egg whites are great for protein and the best form of breakfast to kickstart your day. They are rich in branched-chain amino acids that keep your metabolism high.

2. Red chilli

Red chilli is associated with spicy food that helps in burning calories and keeping your metabolism at peak. You can certain spices or hot ingredients to your food like jalapenos and chilli peppers that helps in boosting metabolism, increasing your heart rate and burning calories.

3. Green tea

Green tea is known to cut fat and a great booster for metabolic rate. 2-3 cups in a day will keep the fat away as it contains bioactive substances like caffeine and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that helps in increasing the metabolic rate.

4. Coffee

Piping hot of coffee in the morning is great to boost your mood and metabolism. Coffee acts as an instant energy booster to kickstart your day and a pre-workout food that will help burn calories.

5. Dairy products

Dairy products like ghee, yoghurt and milk are full of calcium that helps the body metabolise fat. Ghee is surprisingly great for metabolism as the fat contains linolenic acid that helps to lose fat.

