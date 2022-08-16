Bunnies just love to eat! These furry, cute herbivores consume significant quantities of fibre which enhance their digestion while aiding in the smooth functioning of the digestive system. However, their exclusive digestive tract means these little bunnies require extra caution while feeding. Not all varieties of veggies, leafy greens and fruits are suitable for their health and not paying heed to what they are consuming can easily disturb their health, and digestive system while giving rise to multiple health concerns. Here is a list of 5 foods you should never feed your pet rabbit.

Yoghurt

Varied researchers said that yoghurt or even drops of yoghurt can enhance the development of evil microbes in the intestines of rabbits, a complexity also known as enterotoxemia. Make sure that you completely cut off this food item from the menu and instead feed your bunny on green peppers or Brussel sprouts.

Avocados

Avocados are enriched with multiple nutrients and are a heavenly snacking item for humans but it is a big no-no for rabbits. The skin, pit, leaves and flesh of avocados hold a compound called persin which is extremely toxic for the bunnies and can cause behavioural deformities and breathing problems. In severe cases, it can also cause congestive heart failure.

Chocolate

Chocolates are extremely toxic to the well-being of rabbits. This sweet crumbly favourite human dessert has two composites theobromine and caffeine that can easily take a toll on the health of our furry friends. Diarrhoea, restlessness, panting, high heart rate, high temperature, squirming, and problems getting relaxed are some of the symptoms of problems created by chocolate consumption.

Raw Onions, Leeks, Garlic

Food like raw onions, leeks, and garlic comprise n-propyl disulphide, an oxidant that joins itself to RBCs and can further create oxidative damage which disrupts the red blood cells in the body of the rabbits. Hemolytic anaemia is a condition that can be caused by this problem. Pale gums, stumbling, weakness, low appetite, and lethargy are some of the most common symptoms of this condition.

Iceberg Lettuce

Dark, leafy lettuces are considered great for rabbits but the light versions of lettuce like icebergs comprise a poisonous element called lactucarium that can further create complexities in the rabbits if consumed in huge proportions. Moreover, iceberg lettuce provides no dietary worth to a rabbit’s diet and therefore it’s great to be eluded.

Make sure that you do not feed the above-mentioned food to your furry friend and always consult a rabbit-savvy veterinarian before incorporating any new food staple into your bunny’s diet.

