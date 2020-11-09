5 Fun ways to stay fit at home amidst the pandemic

Who says staying at home means being a lazy lump of lard? Try these 5 innovative ways to exercise while having fun in the safety of your home

The pandemic has us feeling demotivated and the work from home is preventing a more active lifestyle. But being fit and active goes a long way and keeps us physically, emotionally and mentally healthy. With there being a certain risk in going to the gym every day, there are a number of ways that you can stay fit at home.

Also, not everyone looks forward to going to the gym every day, doing crunches and pushups and breaking a sweat. So, here are some unconventional and innovative, fun ways to workout at home without actually working out.

Dance

Dancing is always fun. Whether it’s hardcore hip hop or just freestyle bhangra, make it a habit to dance every day to stay fit and active.

Hula Hoop

We have all tried and failed at this at least once. However, after a little practice, you can perfect the art of hula hooping. Moreover, it’s a great way to move the belly and lose some extra kilos.

Couch potato workout

This can be done while watching your favourite series. Just put your hands on the edge of the sofa on either side of your body and then push yourself up from the edge. Repeat this till you feel tired and sweaty.

Skipping

Skipping is something we have all enjoyed as a child. Our entire body moves when we skip, so take out those dusty skipping ropes and skip away to glory.

Clean the house

Cleaning the house is not an easy job. You have to bend and pick up stuff and put it in the right place, dust every corner, mop the floor and whatnot. So, this is a great way to clean your house while breaking a sweat.

Also read: Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal shares health tips for people doing work from home to stay fit and active

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×