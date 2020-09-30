  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Habits you can add to your daily routine to keep your heart healthy

The heart wants what it wants, but what it doesn’t want is another stroke! Read on to know about some daily habits that you can add to your sedentary lifestyle to keep your heart healthy and fit.
11325 reads Mumbai
healthy heart5 Habits you can add to your daily routine to keep your heart healthy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Having a healthy heart and a healthy mind go a long way and to ensure that, we need to keep a regular check on our diet plan and sleep schedule. We are all aware of the basics, but one needs a constant reminder to keep fit and avoid any health risks.

Having good habits sets the course for achieving better health, mentally and physically. Heart problems can occur at any age and to avoid any such calamity we need to cut down on a few bad habits like smoking and excessive drinking along with inculcating the good ones.

Here are some daily hacks that you can follow to make sure you are keeping fit and healthy.

1. Eat healthy

One of the most basic yet most difficult to follow through, eating healthy is the utmost important habit one needs to follow without a doubt. Healthy food might not always taste good, but it sure does benefit our body and gives us the energy to go on about our day feeling fresh and positive. Add a few green vegetables to your diet and avoid trans fat as it will increase the bad cholesterol levels (LDL). These come in the form of processed and packaged food or snacking in between meals that can be easily avoided.

2. 40 minutes of cardio

Any workout that pumps your heart and gives it an adrenaline rush is important for a healthy heart. Any form of cardio exercises will burn your calories and strengthen your heart. It will also instantly boost your mood and make you feel energized and fresh.

3. Get enough sleep

Having a deep sleep of 3 hours reduces the risk of getting any cardiovascular diseases. Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep and make this a priority as it directly affects your overall health. People having fewer than six hours of sleep are more vulnerable and at risk of developing any heart disease.

4. Meditate

It sure helps in neglecting bad thoughts and channeling positive thoughts for mindful living. What it also does is maintain a balance between your body and mind that activates rest and digest functions. It lowers your heart rate and blood pressure after a heavy workout and creates a balance to rest your body and mind for a good night’s sleep.

5. Good dental hygiene

Inculcate flossing your teeth every day as part of your daily habits before sleeping along with brushing your teeth. Having good dental health is directly related to having overall good health. Few studies show that having bacteria in the mouth can develop gum disease which can further move into the bloodstream and cause inflammation in the blood vessels.

Also Read:  What you should eat and avoid to maintain oral health explained by Dr Tanvir Singh

Credits :Pexels

Latest Videos
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement