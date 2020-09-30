5 Habits you can add to your daily routine to keep your heart healthy

The heart wants what it wants, but what it doesn’t want is another stroke! Read on to know about some daily habits that you can add to your sedentary lifestyle to keep your heart healthy and fit.

Having a healthy heart and a healthy mind go a long way and to ensure that, we need to keep a regular check on our diet plan and sleep schedule. We are all aware of the basics, but one needs a constant reminder to keep fit and avoid any health risks.

Having good habits sets the course for achieving better health, mentally and physically. Heart problems can occur at any age and to avoid any such calamity we need to cut down on a few bad habits like smoking and excessive drinking along with inculcating the good ones.

Here are some daily hacks that you can follow to make sure you are keeping fit and healthy.

1. Eat healthy

One of the most basic yet most difficult to follow through, eating healthy is the utmost important habit one needs to follow without a doubt. Healthy food might not always taste good, but it sure does benefit our body and gives us the energy to go on about our day feeling fresh and positive. Add a few green vegetables to your diet and avoid trans fat as it will increase the bad cholesterol levels (LDL). These come in the form of processed and packaged food or snacking in between meals that can be easily avoided.

2. 40 minutes of cardio

Any workout that pumps your heart and gives it an adrenaline rush is important for a healthy heart. Any form of cardio exercises will burn your calories and strengthen your heart. It will also instantly boost your mood and make you feel energized and fresh.

3. Get enough sleep

Having a deep sleep of 3 hours reduces the risk of getting any cardiovascular diseases. Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep and make this a priority as it directly affects your overall health. People having fewer than six hours of sleep are more vulnerable and at risk of developing any heart disease.

4. Meditate

It sure helps in neglecting bad thoughts and channeling positive thoughts for mindful living. What it also does is maintain a balance between your body and mind that activates rest and digest functions. It lowers your heart rate and blood pressure after a heavy workout and creates a balance to rest your body and mind for a good night’s sleep.

5. Good dental hygiene

Inculcate flossing your teeth every day as part of your daily habits before sleeping along with brushing your teeth. Having good dental health is directly related to having overall good health. Few studies show that having bacteria in the mouth can develop gum disease which can further move into the bloodstream and cause inflammation in the blood vessels.

