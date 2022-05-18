5 Hair and skincare hacks we need to steal from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s self-care routine

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bit of a soothsayer when it comes to clean and organic beauty practices. The actor’s effortless approach to beauty teaches us a lot. Her radiant complexion, on the other hand, could be attributed to a good skin care regimen. She often likes to keep her self-care routine very natural and simple.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, the ensemble melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor reveals her skin care and hair care routine. The actor discusses the importance of sunscreen, the worst skincare advice she has ever received, a family haircare secret, and postpartum hair loss. The actor, who strives to maintain a work-life balance despite long shoot days, ensures that she follows a skin care routine every day, no matter what, to feel more confident and comfortable in her own skin.

Here are 5 hair and skin care tips to steal from Kareena Kapoor for glowing skin, just like her, all year long.

1. Always wear a sunscreen

The actress uncovers one of the secrets to her beautiful skin is sunscreen, which is extremely important to her and useful in protecting the skin from sun damage. Wearing sunscreen is one of the best — and simplest — ways to protect the appearance and health of your skin at any age. Sunscreen, when used regularly, can help prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing.

2. Oiling your hair regularly

Oiling her hair and scalp twice a week is essential for Kareena Kapoor Khan to provide nourishment. This is one piece of advice she received from the women of her Indian family. She applies Argan hair oil at night before shampooing and conditioning the next morning. Aside from the product itself, the massaging technique used when applying oil has a slew of advantages.

3. Using nature-inspired products

The actor enjoys using nature-inspired beauty products on her hair. Natural skincare and haircare products contain organic ingredients that are grown and produced in a sustainable manner. Because these products do not contain harsh chemicals, they generate significantly less waste and toxins. Organic beauty products are good for our skin, hair, and internal health, as well as the environment.

4. Eating vitamin- rich diet

According to Kareena, it is critical for pregnant mothers to consume a vitamin-rich diet that includes all fruits and vegetables as well as healthy fats such as ghee for hair care. The actress also revealed in her book, Pregnancy Bible, that she only uses home remedies for her skin and hair care. She recommends experimenting in the kitchen and including naturally colourful foods in your diet to get a variety of essential nutrients.

5. Using hair serum to control frizz

When shooting days are long and exhausting, which affects the actors' hair health, she carries a serum to add quick shine to her bad hair. Depending on the formula, a hair serum may reduce frizz, add shine, or straighten your hair. Some formulas may also provide protection against various types of damage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret tips will undoubtedly give you flawless skin and hair like the ethereal beauty.

