5 Health benefits of adding Green Chillies to your food

Are you a spicy food lover or are you the one who despises spicy food? Either way, green chillies are a powerful punch of spicy component that people love to add in their food recipes, especially in India. Let’s explore the benefits of this ingredient and why it needs to be added to all your dishes!
5 Health benefits of adding Green Chillies to your food
One thing India is famous for is its spicy food and we take much pride in it. While there a myriad of spicy food recipes to explore, green chilli is one such ingredient that is used in most Indian dishes. There are numerous ways in which green chillies can be used - raw, fried, added as a powerful ingredient in curries or even eggs. Apart from the fact that it is used to enhance the flavour, it can also create long term health benefits to help combat any chronic disease.

It’s least to say that green chillies come with a bunch of health benefits that not only add spice to your food but can also add some spice in your life. Let’s have a closer look at some of these benefits that this powerful ingredient can have.

1. Green chillies are known to shoot up metabolism and thus, it helps in cutting fat, shedding calories and resulting in weight loss. It can increase metabolism by up to 50 percent until three hours of eating your meal.

2. It has extremely beneficial qualities for reducing the risk of getting any cardiovascular diseases. It reduces the chances of having any atherosclerosis and can prevent the formation of blood clots.

3. It combats common cold or sinus, people having serious sinus issues can induce the habit of eating green chilli with their food as green chilli has a stimulating effect on the mucus membrane of the nose.

4. It boosts your mood instantly as it releases endorphins, you feel more energized and active. It helps eliminate the feeling of lethargic, gives you an energy boost and reduces pain.

5. If you are a diabetic patient, green chilli helps in balancing out the sugar levels in your body. They are known to lower the blood sugar levels and keep a balanced diet.

Also Read:  3 Food recipes to help lower your cholesterol level

Credits :Pexels

