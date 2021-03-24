5 Health benefits of turmeric milk and why you should drink this golden elixir before bedtime

Turmeric milk is a popular Indian household drink that is consumed widely for its multiple health benefits. Here are 5 effective health benefits of turmeric milk that you need to know.

Popularly known as haldi doodh in Indian households, turmeric milk is literally the magic potion that many of us love to consume on a daily basis for several reasons. It has multiple health benefits that essentially helps in fighting diseases and keeping viruses at bay. It gives your body an immunity boost along with beautifying your skin and hair. It purifies your blood and hence, helps your body get rid of all the toxins.

Turmeric milk is a healthy beverage that can be consumed before bedtime every night as it also helps in getting a sound sleep and improving your sleeping pattern. The rejuvenating properties of turmeric is an ancient remedy to purify the body and protect it from diseases. One glass of turmeric milk every night can improve your overall health and wellbeing.

Here are 5 health benefits of the magic potion, turmeric milk aka haldi doodh.

Improves the immune system

Turmeric milk has proven to be really effective in building the immune system of the body. Turmeric powder is packed with mineral and vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help strengthen the immune system of the body.

Promotes healthy heart

Turmeric powder is good to purify the blood. Hence, it clears the arteries and regulates blood pressure. It ensures that your heart is healthy and toxin free.

Keeps diseases at bay

As it builds a great immune system in the body, your body is fit to fight all the diseases and especially, the cold. It keeps cold and other viruses at bay. Turmeric has antibacterial and antibiotic properties that help fight bacterias in your body and viral infections.

Purifies the blood

A hot glass of turmeric milk at night will help clear all the toxins from the body and purify the blood. Turmeric milk helps in detoxifying your body and strengthening the immune system.

Promotes good skin

At last, it not only benefits the physical wellbeing of the body, but it also helps beautify the skin and hair. Turmeric milk is a great way to naturally heal acne as it has antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. This helps in fighting acne internally by just adding one glass of milk into your daily skincare regime at night before bedtime.

