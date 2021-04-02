5 Health supplements you need to consume regularly for a stronger immunity

During this global pandemic, it is essential to keep your immune system strong to stay safe from the deadly virus. So, experts from Vestige talk about some health supplements that can enhance your immunity power.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to dramatic changes in our day-to-day lives. With more people focused on improving their health and fitness, people are in search for safe and effective supplements to boost their immunity power as it has been a necessity to improve your resistance power amidst the pandemic. So, experts from Vestige talk about 5 health supplements that you can add to your routine to achieve a stronger immunity system.

Noni

Noni or Morinda citrifolia, a tropical evergreen tree native to South East Asia, is a rich source of protein, carbohydrates and high concentration of phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals. It supports overall health and wellbeing. It helps to strengthen the immune system as it contains a number of essential vitamins and minerals. People suffering from respiratory problems may benefit from its consumption. It helps prevent various skin and hair issues as well. It also helps to promote a healthy digestive system.

Spirulina

Spirulina is a natural algae powder that is high in protein and a good source of antioxidants, B-vitamins, Vitamins A, C, D, E and minerals. It is largely made up of protein and essential amino acids and has high natural iron content. It is considered as one of the richest sources of natural protein. It helps to strengthen the immune system and improves digestive health. It helps to enhance the body’s natural cleansing and detoxification process.

Colostrum

Colostrum is a rich natural source of immunoglobulins that helps in strengthening the immune system and provides protection against various diseases. It is a rich source of nutrients, antibodies, and growth factors. It is a complete formula of essential vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and amino acids required for the optimal functioning of the body and maintaining overall health. The immune factors and antibodies in Colostrum also help to fight a variety of organisms, allergens and toxins that harm the body.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a plant with proven rejuvenating, healing and soothing properties. It contains more than 20 essential amino acids and vital minerals such as calcium, magnesium and sodium. It also contains enzymes, vitamins, polysaccharides, nitrogen and other components. It aids in proper digestion, constipation, acidity and liver weakness. It helps treat skin disorders and suitable for hair related problems.

Amla

Amla (Emblica officinalis) has been known for its medicinal benefits for more than 3,000 years in Ayurveda and respected as a symbol of good health. It is a rich source of natural Vitamin C. It helps in improving body’s immune system as it contains effective antioxidants and flavonoids. Amla is also good for digestion as it helps the body to absorb and assimilate nutrients from the foods.

Also Read: 8 Tips to fix your common sleep problems

Share your comment ×