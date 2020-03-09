5 Healthy alternatives of refined flour aka maida

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Want to ditch refined flour aka maida and include healthier options? Then read on as we have compiled a list of healthier alternatives of maida.

By simply choosing a healthy alternative of maida aka refined flour, one can see major and better changes in their health. You must have heard that refined flour is not good for health, however, we end up eating the same and many Indian delicacies such as samosa, parathas, pooris, naans and kulchas are made out of it. The refined flour is also used for baked goods such as cakes, pastries, tarts, pies and breads to name a few. If you are a health freak or just want to make small healthy change by ditching refined flour then you are at the right place, as today we have rounded off some of the best and healthier maida alternatives.

With the help of these alternatives, one can bid goodbye to digestion and metabolism issues and other health disorders including cancer, diabetes, cholesterol among others.

1. Ragi flour

Ragi flour is super healthy and ideal alternative to maida. The flour is packed with iron, protein, calcium, antioxidants, and dietary fiber among others. Diabetics and weight watchers should include the same as they are very beneficial by keeping us fuller for good long hours. It is also gluten-free and light in digestion. One can either use it alone or add in other flours.

2. Jowar flour

One of the best alternatives to maida. One can easily mix jowar and whole wheat flour to make batter or dough. Jowar is one of the best sources of calcium, fibre, iron, phosphorous, protein, antioxidants and essential vitamins among others.

3. Bajra flour

Bajra which is quite common in the northern regions of India is another healthy alternative to maida. Bajra flour is packed with amino acids, carbs, calcium, phosphorus, antioxidants. The flour is known to be beneficial in regulating blood sugar levels, blood pressure and promoting heart health among others.

4. Buckwheat or Kuttu flour

We mostly eat Kuttu ka atta during religious occasions as it is used as fasting food, however, because of its health benefits one should include it in the daily diet. The flour is gluten-free and that's why those who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity can include in daily diet. Speaking of its nutrient profile, it has several minerals such as manganese, magnesium and copper and is loaded with B vitamins. One can easily make wraps, Rotis, pancakes, crepes, cakes and bread among others.

5. Soy flour

Soy or soya is one of the healthy flours out there. It is a great source of many essential vitamins, protein, calcium, manganese, iron, folate and zinc among others. One can prepare dosa, paratha, cake, muthia, dal dhokli and pancakes among others.

