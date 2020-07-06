5 Healthy Chilla recipes to kickstart your day the healthy way

Chilla is one of the healthy options to include in your daily diet. It offers numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of obesity, health diseases and more. Try these recipes to reap all the benefits.

You must have heard a thousand times that what you eat is what you are. It is true as eating healthy is a major part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Combined with exercise, diet can help you stay fit and healthy. And the first meal will help kickstart the day in the most perfect way. One breakfast that is wholesome and will keep your health in check is Chilla. It can be prepared in no time and is loaded with numerous benefits.

Chilla or cheela is a great option for people trying to maintain or lose weight. From besan to oats chilla, there are plenty of options to choose. You can make it with softened butter, add jaggery or add grated veggies to make it even more delicious. It offers numerous health benefits that will keep your overall health in check.

That said, include these five healthy chilla recipes in your diet.

Moong Dal Chilla

One of the healthiest and most nutritious types of chilla, made with moong dal, thinly sliced onions and oil is moong dal chilla. Moong dal is high in nutrients and antioxidants, which helps aid digestion, promote weight loss and lower “bad” cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Besan Chilla

Besan chilla is one of the staples in Indian households. It is the perfect way to start your day with a healthy meal. Besan or gram flour is rich in soluble fibre which helps lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes and many other medical problems. It is also good for weight loss as it burns calories faster due to its low levels of the glycemic index.

Oats Chilla

Just like besan chilla, oats chilla is packed with fibre and low in carbs. It is recommended for healthy weight loss and keeping cardiovascular diseases at bay. Add this wonder delight to your daily diet to see the results.

Whole Wheat Vegetable Chilla

Try this delicious and healthy breakfast recipe of chilla made with vegetables and whole wheat flour. Wheat flour contains a variety of nutrients that reduce the risk of diabetes, heart diseases and high blood pressure.

Rava Chilla

Great for the children and the elderly, rava chilla is enjoyed by people of all ages. Rava or sooji (semolina) is rich in healthy carbs, iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and contains no cholesterol. It is good for weight loss, allergic reactions, digestive problems and bone health.

