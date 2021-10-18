5 Herb plants to grow at home to boost your health

Plants have the capability to enhance the beauty of the house. Every plant has some or the other medicinal importance. Plants are one such home decorating item that has powers to reduce stress. Some plants, especially herb plants, boost our health in every way. Their leaves can be consumed with the help of other natural ingredients that can have a huge impact on our body.

Check out these 5 herb plants that you can keep at home.

1. Tulsi

Tusli is widely consumed for eliminating throat infections and problems. It is the most traditional plant that has immense medical properties. Tulsi leaves soothes the throat to fullest and cures all the health problems that one suffers from. Add some tulsi leaves into hot boiled water and experience its soothing effects.

2. Lemongrass

Lemongrass is widely known for its fragrance. This plant does not require frequent repotting. Cut some lemongrass and add it to your tea. This plant has the capability to reduce stress, depression and anxiety. It also treats high blood pressure and digestive problems.

3. Ajwain

Consuming ajwain leaves can improve the flow of stomach aids. If you are facing ingestion, bloating or gas issues, then ajwain is the solution for instant relief. You can consume ajwain leaves with honey, black pepper or turmeric. You can also deep fry the leaves and eat it as a snack.

4. Rosemary

The Rosemary plant is a great source of antioxidants. If you want to boost your immunity and improve your blood circulation, bring this rosemary plant home. It is also known as a plant that has cognitive stimulants. It is perfect for enhancing metabolism and boosts your memory power. You can add rosemary leaves in tea or hot boiling water for maximum benefits.

5. Oregano

Oregano is known as an antibacterial agent. It has the power to prevent cell damages and treats aching muscles. You can enjoy an oregano tea on an everyday basis. You can cook the oregano leaves for around 20 minutes and consume it later. If you eat the leaves raw they might taste pungent. Bring this plant home and experience the goodness in no time.

Plants are necessary for boosting our health. These 5 herbal plants have enormous benefits and have multiple ways of consumption. All you need is to plant these herbs at home and eat the leaves with hot water or honey. Boosting immunity and health have never been so easy.

