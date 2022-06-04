5 High-protein, low cal snacks you can munch on to beat hunger pangs

Be it good health or the process of weight loss- the rule of thumb says “maintain a healthy diet.” Various health enthusiasts keep on touting the benefits of eating healthy and wisely. When it comes to food, snacks have gained all the bad rep because it is filled with carbs and fats that can put your health goals in jeopardy. But fitness aficionados clean the air of myths against snacks and consider them as an extremely important item to keep the health in fine fettle. The only way to make a difference in health from snacks is to pay heed to the quality. Choosing nutritious snacks that are high in protein and low in calories will keep you intact for a longer period, amp up your metabolism while cutting that stubborn body fat.

Here is a list of 5 High-protein, low-calorie snacks that you can munch on whenever your stomach rumbles.

Mixed nuts and seeds

This is one of the easiest ways to gain multiple nutrients while tackling your untimely hunger pangs. A bag of mixed nuts and seeds provides incredible quantities of protein, vitamin A, E, and B6, along with boasting minerals like zinc, copper, magnesium, iron and many others. Omega 3 fatty acids are also available in nuts and seeds that can enhance your skin and hair health. Make sure to add more almonds and seeds to reap the maximum quantities.

Yoghurt with fruits

It’s no secret that yoghurt is packed with high-quality protein and fibre and is pure bliss for your gut health. This healthy friendly snack is rich in calcium, probiotics, Vitamin B12, phosphorus and many other nutrients that curb your hunger, add up to skin health, heal your stomach and that too with very few calories. You can chop your favourite fruits and mix them in yoghurt to enhance its flavour and nutritional profile.

Roasted Chana

Only 100 grams of roasted chana holds 18.6 grams of protein, fibre, Vitamin B6, folate, niacin and varied other nutrients that not only beat your cravings but also fill you up with oomph while enhancing your productivity. As it provides very few calories, it is a perfect snack to chomp while on a weight loss programme. By satiating your appetite, controlling your diabetes and blood sugar levels and lowering cholesterol, this superfood aid in keeping your heart healthy.

Cottage cheese

Well, who does not know about the king of vegetarian protein, Cottage cheese is quite filling and is an incredible source of calcium and protein and helps in maintaining sturdy bones and teeth health. Half a cup of cottage cheese provides approximately 14 grams of protein along with enriching the body with multiple vitamins and minerals including selenium, phosphorus, vitamin B12 and riboflavin. Right from baked, and grilled to adding in curries- cottage cheese can be relished in multiple ways. What’s not to love?

Beans sprouts

Sprouts are filled with incredible quantities of protein with very less calories. The greeny superfood can be relished without thinking about the weighing scale. The dietary fibre found in sprouts aid in digestion while the presence of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C, potassium and phosphorus keeps a tab on heart health and the immune system. Make a sprout chaat by adding your dear vegetables to it for a nourishing yet luscious snack.

