5 Home remedies and food items to ward off inflammation from the body

Suffering from inflammation? Here are some foods and home remedies to provide some relief.

Our body is a miraculous machine that knows when to heal itself. When wounds swell up or turn or hurt, our body sends signals to the cells and kills the invader trying to damage it. This is called inflammation. It is the natural process that helps the body heal and protects itself from harm. However, in some cases, our immune system triggers an inflammatory response due to an underlying disease. While the body is unable to break down certain viruses or foods in the system, inflammation continues which becomes harmful. This is known as chronic inflammation.

Chronic inflammation may last for weeks, months or years. It can also lead to health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease and cancer. An autoimmune disorder, long-term exposure to irritants or chemical or untreated cases of inflammation are some of the causes of inflammation. Smoking, obesity, alcohol and chronic stress are also believed to be active contributors.

What are the Symptoms of Inflammation?

There are two types of inflammation: acute and chronic inflammation. Acute inflammation resolves in one or two weeks. During this time, the body repairs the damage. The symptoms of acute inflammation include redness, swelling, heat and pain.

In chronic inflammation, the body is unable to repair the damage and heal an injury. The symptoms of which include body ache, lethargy, insomnia, depression, anxiety, mood disorders, digestive problems, weight gain and frequent infections.

ALSO READ: Is drinking cold water bad for your health? Check out the health benefits and risks of it

Home Remedies for Inflammation

Here are 5 home remedies that might help with inflammation and associated symptoms. Ensure you consult a doctor before incorporating any of the following remedies in your diet.

1 Baking Soda

Combine ¼ tsp of baking soda with a glass of water to relieve inflammation. Although it is proved by some studies that this is an effective remedy, some studies also suggest that it can be harmful to some people. Be extra cautious before you drink this.

2 Parsley and Ginger Juice

Ginger is packed with anti-inflammatory properties and parsley contains carnosol that helps with inflammation. This juice can also reduce pain, muscle soreness and aid digestion.

Mix a handful of parsley, spinach, lemon, small cucumber and ginger in a juicer. Drink this daily to get rid of inflammation.

3 Turmeric

Turmeric contains an ingredient called curcumin which helps reduce the body’s inflammatory response. Add honey, lemon juice and turmeric in a glass of warm water. Mix them well and drink this tonic every day to reap the benefits.

4 Chicken Broth

Chicken bone broth helps fight inflammation, supports joint health and promotes better cognitive function and sleep.

5 Whole Foods Smoothie

Functional foods are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in your body.

Foods for Inflammation

It's important what you eat when you’re trying to ward off inflammation. Here is a list of some foods that you can include in your daily diet.

Salmon, tuna, cod and foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Olive oil is great to minimize the effects of inflammation. Walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts are some of the nuts you can include in your diet. Fresh fruits are also high in antioxidants that can fight off free radicals that cause cellular damage. Chocolate with at least 70 percent pure cocoa is also great for decreasing inflammation. Green teas also contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help with the condition. Fibre-rich foods can also help ward off inflammation. Avocados are rich in vitamin E and monosaturated fat. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties.

ALSO READ: Kalonji Health Benefits: From aiding in weight loss to improving memory; THIS spice comes with ample benefits​

Some Other Tips to Fight Inflammation

Obesity or weight gain is a major cause of inflammation. So, exercise to maintain a healthy weight and keep yourself fit. Stress is one of the biggest culprits behind inflammation and several other diseases. Keep stress at bay to fight inflammation. Indulge in some yoga. It is known to relieve stress, reduce inflammation, aid weight loss and the list of health benefits are endless. Keep your blood sugar levels in check. Cut back on inflammatory foods including deep-fried foods, processed foods, corn oil and foods with trans-fat in them.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More