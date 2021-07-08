5 Home remedies to combat sudden toothache

Toothache can be sudden and unbearable. To treat a toothache at home, here are some simple and effective home remedies.

The cause for a sudden toothache can be plenty of reasons like not brushing your teeth properly or in regular time intervals. Eating sugary stuff before sleeping and not rinsing your mouth. While a sudden toothache can be treated with the use of simple and effective home remedies, a serious toothache might require a doctor’s intervention.

These home remedies are effective when the pain is relatively less. However, if the symptoms persist for more than two days, you must visit a dentist to get it checked. Here are 5 ways you can get rid of toothache at home.

Saltwater rinse

This is the most effective and easiest way to get rid of toothache. All you have to do is add salt to boiling water, let it dissolve and then rinse your mouth with this water. It is a natural disinfectant and removes the food particles from your mouth.

Cold compress

Another simple remedy to fix your toothache is to compress the swollen area with ice. Press the ice pack where you are feeling the pain. The ice pack will numb the area and reduce the pain.

Cloves

An ancient method to treat toothache. Cloves are beneficial that can be rubbed onto the affected area. You can extract clove oil and rub it into the affected area, it will definitely relieve you of the pain.

Teabags

Peppermint teabags are beneficial for tooth pain. Hold a lukewarm teabag against the affected area for a few minutes until the pain subsides. It will cool and numb the pain.

Garlic

Garlic has natural antibacterial properties that can be used to relieve tooth pain. You can crush garlic and apply it to the affected area or chew on a piece of garlic. It will relieve the pain and reduce the swelling.

Also Read: Busting Myths: 4 common misconceptions you need to know about periods

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×