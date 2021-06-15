5 Home remedies to get rid of dandruff instantly

A dry scalp is often the cause of dandruff. These simple home remedies can be useful for getting rid of dandruff.

Dandruff can be a real bummer and it certainly affects your whole personality and confidence while stepping out. It can make your hair look greasy, and the white flakes show around your clothes as they fall off on your clothes from the scalp.

Dandruff can be the result of a dry scalp or a condition caused by a fungus, Malassezia which feeds on sebum secreted on the scalp due to excess moisture on the scalp. It could be because of the sweating, dirty scalp or during monsoon. A sensitive scalp may result in dryness or itchiness and depends on the environment or how well you are taking care of your hair and nourishing your scalp or keeping it clean.

Here are 5 things you should know and do to keep dandruff at bay:

Keep your scalp clean and maintain hygiene

Washing your hair and cleaning your scalp thoroughly is the key step. Make sure your scalp is not dirty which means you need to wash them regularly. However, make sure you do not use an excess of hair products as chemicals may also damage the quality of your hair.

Do not keep oil in your hair for too long

Don’t let the oil sit on your scalp for way too long. Oiling your hair is good as long as it is nourishing your hair from time to time. It doesn’t need excess oil as it will only lead to more dandruff. Your scalp releases natural oil anyway.

Onion juice

The rich sulphur content in onions minimizes hair thinning and nourishes hair follicles. The onion juice has antibacterial properties that treat dandruff and scalp infections while the antioxidants present in onion juice reverse premature greying of hair. It is great to boost hair growth and get rid of dandruff instantly.

Baking soda

Rub a handful of baking soda in your wet hair and scalp, massage it and then rinse thoroughly. Baking soda is an exfoliant that can remove excess skin cells and oil on the scalp. Baking soda also possesses antifungal properties that may help fight the fungus responsible for dandruff.

Aloe vera

Gently apply the aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly after. Aloe vera is great to nourish and clean your hair and scalp. It will keep your hair well nourished, soft and silky.

