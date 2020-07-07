5 low cal recipes to satisfy your taste buds

Are you always worried about your calories intake? Here are five low-calorie recipes to help you keep a check on your weight and maintain overall health.

Are you trying to cut back on unhealthy foods and get in shape? If so, you have come to the right place. Today, we are talking about low-calorie recipes that will help you achieve your weight loss goals. Making low-calorie food a part of your diet will not only keep your weight in check but improve your overall health. According to several studies, people who eat a low-cal diet live longer, perform better, have a lower risk of developing chronic conditions and have better reproductive health.

However, people often associate a low-calorie diet with tasteless foods. But, limiting your calorie doesn’t mean you have to give up on everything delicious. It is about making the right food choices that help you become a healthier version of yourself. Few things you should keep in mind include:

1. Start slow. Allow your body to adapt by reducing up to 300 calories and gradually move to the desired calorie intake.

2. Eating low-calorie recipes doesn’t mean you can overstuff yourself. You have to keep a check on the portion size.

3. Don’t confuse your thirst for hunger. To avoid unwanted cravings, keep yourself hydrated.

4. Planning your meals is very important. Eat slowly and chew properly to satiate the body.

That said, let’s check out some low-cal recipes to satisfy your taste buds.

Hot and Sour Soup

Can’t live with some spice in life and your food? Try this classic soup recipe which is low in calories and filled with numerous flavours. Bring in the goodness of different vegetables in one bowl with this lip-smacking recipe.

Oats Chilla

Chilla is a great option for people trying to watch their calorie intake. Oats chilla is loaded with fibre and low in calories. Not only does it help you keep your weight in check, but it also helps keep health diseases at bay.

Rava Dhokla

This healthy snack is perfect for the evenings when you feel hungry on your journey to weight loss. It is an easy-peasy recipe that won’t take much of your time.

Whole Wheat Pasta

Love Italian? Whole wheat pasta is a better option than refined pasta if you are trying to get rid of the extra kilos. It is low in calories and carbs, but high in fibre and other micronutrients.

Banana Semolina Halwa

Craving something sweet? Try this low-calorie banana semolina halwa to satisfy your sweet tooth.

