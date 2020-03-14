5 Major health benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Right from better digestion, weight loss to better immunity: Read on to find out the major health benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning.

As you all have studied in science classes, that 70% of the body is made up of water. Unfortunately, many of us miss drinking water throughout the day leave alone drinking it as the first thing in the morning. Right from flushing out waste and toxins to protecting our organs to lubricating joints among others, there are several reasons one should never be dehydrated. One should ideally drink around 2.5 to 3 liters of water every day for the proper functioning of our body.

Today we are talking drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning. For the unversed, as soon as we wake up our body needs rehydration as our body is in fasting mode when we are asleep at night. So, as soon as we wake up, one should rehydrate their body with a glass or a few glasses of water.

Let's find out how drinking water on an empty stomach will help you:

ALSO READ: Japanese Water Therapy: Check out steps, benefits and risks of the therapy

1. Promotes weight loss

If you are a weight watcher, then the practice of drinking water on an empty stomach as the first thing will be helpful. As per reports, the same bolster metabolism and thus aiding in weight loss. As per a study, intake of 500 ml of water increased the metabolic rate by 30%. Cold water will be more beneficial as it will lead to a thermogenic effect thus leading to weight loss. The feeling of fullness also restricts more calorie intake which indirectly promotes weight loss.

2. Aids in the removal of toxins and bowel movements

The kidneys need the right amount of water to remove waste from the bloodstream and expel them in the form of urine. This is not all, drinking water on an empty stomach also aids in bowel movements and promote bowel regularity. So, say bye to constipation and other IBS issues with this simple technique.

3. Helps to boost mental performance

Suffering from poor memory and focus? Then this morning trick should help with the same. Drinking a glass of water leads to better mental performance.

4. Better immunity and energy

Boost your immunity and power to fight infections with a glass of water in the morning. It also aids us to feel energized as dehydration can make us feel tired and sluggish.

5. Helps to keep internal organs healthy

Drinking water in the morning also helps in the proper functioning of internal organs. The lymphatic system gets healthier when there is a better balance of body fluids.

Bottom line

You can either go for normal temperature water or warm (better for bowel movements ) or cold (good for weight loss). Start with a glass and then you can gradually have 3-4 glasses per day.

Credits :boldsky

Read More