5 Major reasons why you should never hold your sneeze

Do you often hold your sneeze, especially when you are in public space? Read on to know major reasons why you should never hold it.

Did you know sneezing is our defense mechanism? It helps to stop the entry of infections in our body. Yes, that's right! Whenever our body senses unwanted irritants such as dirt, dust, bacteria and mold among others inside our nose, we sneeze. But many of us try and avoid or hold sneezing especially when in public space. But let me tell you that it is wrong and one should not try to stop the natural sneeze.

Want to know why then read on, as we have compiled a list of reasons why you should not hold your sneeze.

1 Can crack your eardrums

When we sneeze the air which comes out of nostrils comes at speed of around 160 km per hour. Yes, you read it right! So, if you try to stop sneezing the pressure of the same will bounce on the ears and it can lead to cracking of eardrums which in turn can lead to loss of hearing.

2. Ear infection

Sneezing results in the release of bacteria from your nose. And if you stop it then the air which has bacteria and infected mucus can attack the internal parts of your ears and can lead to infection.

3. Eye damage

If you try and stop the sneeze, the pressure of the air can get trapped inside and may cause eye damage as the blood capillaries in your eyes can be damaged due to the increased air pressure

4. Aneurysm

The stoppage can even lead to a brain aneurysm, which can lead to bleeding in the skull around the brain

5. Can affect your ribs

If you hold your sneeze there are chances, especially among older people of a rib injury. Throat damage and diaphragm injury can also happen.

Follow the tips while sneezing in public

In the wake of the rapid spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), one should keep in mind certain points while sneezing in public.

Make sure you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief when you cough or sneeze.

Where mask if you are constantly sneezing.

Make sure you discard the used tissue.

If you don't have a tissue or cloth, cover your mouth with upper sleeve and not your hands.

Make sure you wash your hands thoroughly (at least for 20 seconds) after sneezing.

Credits :boldsky

