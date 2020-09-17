5 Mistakes to avoid that prevent you from losing weight while following a Ketogenic diet

Ketogenic diet is one of the most popular diet plans for weight loss. But certain mistakes can make you gain more weight. Read below to know them.

When we think about weight loss, people tend to follow the ketogenic diet. It is a highly popular diet plan that mainly focuses and increases your protein intake and cuts down carbs consumption. When you increase your protein intake, the body burns the fats to produce energy instead of carbohydrate.

As a result, you lose your body weight. But are you following the keto diet properly without a single mistake? Eventually, if you make mistakes, you will tend to gain more weight. Go through these points to check if you are making any mistake in your keto diet.

Mistakes you might make while on a ketogenic diet:

1.While on the keto diet, people often eat many inflammatory foods like sugar, refined grains, vegetable oils, processed meats, excessive alcohol. These things cause inflammation in our body. So, you need to have whole foods rather than processed foods in your keto diet. Include more leafy veggies, fatty fish in your diet that will fight inflammation.

2.Due to the lack of time, we often binge on foods that are not suitable in a keto diet. These cheat meals prevent us from losing our weight. So, instead, always prepare your meals beforehand.

3.During the first few weeks of keto, our body flushes out essential minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. So, you need to fill up those micronutrients. Have more leafy veggies, grass-fed meats and avoid processed foods.

4.On a keto diet, you must have proper 7 to 9 hours of sleep. If you’re not sleeping well, then it will spike your cortisol hormone level and increase cravings, thus making you gain more weight.

5.Make sure, you’re not having any artificial sweeteners in your keto diet, not even diet sodas which are packed with many sugar substitutes that can lead to increased blood sugar levels.

