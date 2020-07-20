5 Morning exercises that will keep you charged all day

Feeling dull and jaded of late, try these exercises and yoga poses in the morning to not only start your day on a healthy note but also to be energetic the whole day.

For good mental and physical health, a small session of morning exercise is good idea. It not only has short term but also long term benefits. And your morning workout session doesn't have to be a gym-based workout or something exhausting. Do simple ones like the below-mentioned simple exercises which can be done on a yoga mat or even from the comfort of your bed. There are plenty of health benefits of these exercises including keeping you charged up all day.

After waking we either drink a cup of coffee or get a refreshing bath but soon we feel jaded and lethargic. And that's why some stretching and exercises in the morning will keep you fresh and energetic throughout the day. Read on to know more about the exercises and their benefits.

1. Plank

Plank is one of the effective exercises which strengthens our back, shoulders and core area. It may be difficult at the start so try to hold the planks for 20-30 seconds and then gradually hold the position for a minute or more. Make sure to breathe steadily, repeat thrice and take a rest of 30 seconds between reps. Watch the video to know more.

2. Reclining Bound Angle Pose aka Supt Baddha Konasana

The sleeping butterfly pose will help you to relax, meditate, and be balanced. The pelvis, the abdomen and the back will get stimulated by a blood supply. Check out the tutorial to know more.

3. Leg lifts

This pose or exercise will make your abs and hip muscles stronger. Also, the blood circulation will be better. Follow the video to know more.

4. Happy baby pose aka Ananda Balasana

The pose helps to stretch your legs and strengthen your back, spine, groin, thighs and hamstrings. It also helps to release all the tension from the sacrum and lower back area. It is also very relaxing and calming for brain. Follow the video tutorial for the how-to guide.

5. Bridge Pose aka Setu Bandhasana

This is an upper-body strengthening posture that will help to build shoulder, back, arms and core stronger and will help to open up energy centers of the upper body. Follow the video tutorial for step by step guide.

