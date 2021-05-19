5 Most common myths about ayurveda BUSTED by an expert

For centuries, Ayurveda has been hailed as one of the most renowned and efficient ways of medicine in India.

Today, although medicine has undergone an evolution and we have our fingers in several pies from fad diets to lifestyle programs, holistic healing, and fitness programs, Ayurveda has found its way into our rapidly changing lifestyles time and again. Ayurveda, a practice of healing that focuses on both the mind and body, has not only penetrated our modern lifestyles but has existed in our households for generations.

However, there is a downside to modern-day Ayurveda – a lack of awareness and knowledge. A lack of thorough understanding and fragmented knowledge of how modern Ayurveda has resulted in the creation and following of several myths surrounding ancient goodness. For efficient and effective incorporation of Ayurveda in our daily lives for physical and mental wellbeing, we must possess accurate, fact-based knowledge of modern Ayurveda. That said, here are five myths busted.

Ayurveda treatments take longer to work and are less effective

This is perhaps one of the most common misconceptions that surround Ayurveda. Any treatment, whether it follows an allopathic way of medicine or the Ayurvedic route, can cure instantly. There are no instant results for any ailment, however mild or serious. For every cure, there are certain prevention methods to be followed to ensure optimum results as they will enable the medication to work faster and more effectively. In terms of clinical treatment, yes, Ayurveda does take slightly longer, but unlike other treatments, Ayurveda is perhaps the safest path to take as it does not impact your health in the long term by affecting any organs or tissues in your body.

Ayurveda is not real science

This one is also often heard but certainly a myth. Ayurveda is science and it is based on science – a 5000-year-old science. In fact, Ayurveda has also given way to several sciences that emerged later. For example, let’s take intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is based on the age-old ayurvedic concept of taking care of your gut health and a gentle way of detoxing your body. Today, a large number of ailments are due to poor lifestyle and habits for which Ayurveda has the answer. Undoubtedly, Ayurveda is one of the key branches of science.

Ayurveda demands a strictly vegetarian diet

This myth has perhaps been floating around for a long period and it is a misunderstanding at best. While Ayurveda encourages a vegetarian diet due to immense health benefits, it is not a rule. Vegetarian meals are often easier on our digestive system, do provide all nutrients despite misconceptions that there isn’t sufficient protein intake for vegetarians, and are healthier in the long run but consumption of meat isn’t prohibited in Ayurveda. It is simply based on each individual’s choice and preferred diet.

Ayurvedic medicines have no side effects

Not everything works the same way for everyone. There is no concept of ‘one size fits all’ in ayurvedic medicine and it may work differently for each person, just as how clinical treatment would. While ayurvedic medicines cause less harm than other medication as it involves organic herbs, there may still be some side effects that people experience. It is all about the balance. Anything consumed too much can result in danger. One needs to consult with professionals and gain the right knowledge before starting any medication.

Ayurvedic medicines are only for older people

Yet another common fallacy is that Ayurveda is generally meant only for older people. However, Ayurveda is for everyone regardless of which age group they fall under and their ailments. And, even if it doesn’t completely cure an ailment, ayurvedic treatment can help in prevention.

Having been a part of Indian traditional medicine for centuries, Ayurveda has now not only found its prominence amongst millennials but has reached far and wide across borders in the world. With its holistic nature, modern Ayurveda, if learned about in-depth and accurately, can work wonders for several ailments and contribute to overall good health.

About the author: Mr.Nikhil Maheshwari, Director of Operations Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals India Ltd.

