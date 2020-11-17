5 must do exercises to that will ensure your mind is healthy and fit

While physical exercise is always important to keep our body fit and active, our mind too needs some pampering. Follow these 5 ways to improve the health of your brain.

Having a healthy body and a healthy mind is always a good idea. Our mind is our biggest weapon. Whether you are young or old, it is always sensible to indulge in ways to keep your mind healthy. People who are mentally active and make efforts to keep their brain healthy tend to have a good quality of life. Just like our body, our mind too needs some exercises to tone those muscles and to maintain it’s health.

To develop our minds and to achieve mental well-being, certain mental exercises help in keeping our mind healthy and happy. Having a healthy mind requires a dedicated routine. So, here are 5 tips to maintain the health of your mind.

Meditation Practising mindful meditation even for 10 minutes helps improve our focus and makes us achieve a calm state of mind. Work out

Whether it’s dancing or hardcore gyming, indulging in a physical activity every day increases the blood flow to your brain and helps reduce stress.

Find a passion

When we do something we love, we glow and feel happy from within. Having a passion and working towards it, makes our brain happy and provides a creative outlet.

Socialise

Talking to people, exploring ideas and learning new things keeps our mind productively occupied and strengthens the brain. It also decreases anxiety and depression.

Eat right

Consume dark green leafy vegetables, nuts and foods rich in Vitamin B and drink plenty of water to keep the brain healthy.

