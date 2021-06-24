5 Myths and Facts Related to Flu Shots

Want to keep flu at bay? Planning to take the flu shot? Getting paranoid or anxious due to the misconceptions regarding it? Here, we help you to separate fact from fiction. Read on to know more about this, and get the shot right away.

Getting flu is no fun. It can rob your peace of mind as you will not be able to do your daily chores with ease. Today, we help you dispel all the myths regarding the flu shot.

Myth 1: You can get flu from the flu shot

Fact: The flu shot is made from an inactivated virus that doesn’t transmit infection. An inactivated virus is grown in a lab and then killed. Remember the dead virus cannot make you sick, but it only helps the body build immunity to the live virus. Thus, people who get sick after getting the flu shot were going to get sick anyway. Did you know? It takes around a week or two to get that much-needed protection from the shot. Since people get sick after the shot they assume that it is because of taking the shot.

Myth 2: I am healthy I do not need to get the shot

Fact: Your risk of getting severe complications from the flu is higher in case you have an underlying health condition. But even strong, healthy people can be sick due to the flu. So, don’t think that healthy people will not get the flu. Remember, ‘prevention is better than cure’.

Myth 3: Getting the flu shot is the only way to keep the flu away

Fact: Even after getting a flu shot, you need to be away from those people who are sick, wash your hands from time to time, do not go to crowded areas and take antiviral medications as suggested by the doctor.

Myth 4: It is OKAY to get a flu shot only once in the lifetime

Fact: This is not true at all. The influenza virus changes that mutate every year. So, getting vaccinated on a yearly basis is vital to make sure you have immunity to the strains that can cause an outbreak.

Myth 5: Pregnant women should avoid getting flu shots

Fact: This is a myth that needs to be busted. Do not believe in this false information that the flu shot can lead to miscarriage in pregnant women. In fact, pregnant women are recommended by the experts to get flu shots and prevent influenza. A flu vaccine given during pregnancy protects the baby from flu for several months even after the birth, when the baby is not old enough to be given a flu shot.

