5 Myths and Stigmas associated with mental health

Mental health is a much talked about issue. However, despite the awareness and growing focus on mental illnesses, there are many myths and stigmas associated with it.

Whenever we talk about mental health, there are a variety of things that come to our mind, good and bad. Mental health refers to the cognitive, behavioural and emotional well being of a person. It is as important as the physical health of the person. While there is a growing awareness of mental illnesses, there are some stigmas associated with it.

There are many misconceptions, myths and stereotypes associated with mental illnesses. Even today, people suffering from a mental illness are brutally judged, shunned and typecasted. Here are some myths associated with mental illnesses.

Myth 1: People can snap out of it if they want

As hard to believe as it is, people cannot, no matter how much they try, snap out of a mental illness in a jiffy. Mental illnesses affect the brain and require proper treatment, be it medication or therapy or both.

Myth 2: Only loners need therapy

It is believed that if someone has friends, they do not require any kind of therapy or counselling as they can share whatever they want with their friends. In contradiction, people always have the fear of being judged by their friends, while a therapist will never judge you and will know how to handle your emotions.

Myth 3: Mental illnesses cannot be treated

With the right treatment and care, a person suffering from a mental illness can be cured. While just like diabetes or heart diseases, some mental illnesses stay lifelong, most of them can be treated and the people can live a successful and productive life.

Myth 4: People with mental illness need to be put in an asylum

This is probably the most common stigma associated with mental illnesses. Society views such people as being unpredictable and violent. However, to the contrary, some people are suffering from a mental illness because of a violent incident that happened to them. Mostly, people with less severe mental illnesses do not need to be hospitalised or segregated. It is only the case when the person is capable of self-harm or harming others.

Myth 5: It is just an attention-seeking tactic

Nobody would ‘fake’ a mental illness. It is an actual disease which affects the mind and which needs treatment and no one would deliberately want to have a mental illness.

Also Read: 5 Effective yoga poses to reduce the symptoms of depression

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×