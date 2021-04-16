5 Myths of diabetes debunked by an expert

Diabetes is one of the most common issues amongst people currently. But there are many myths regarding this issue as well. So, Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure, breaks all the myths and reveals the actual truth.

India has a population of over 88 million people and has the second largest number of children with type 1 diabetes after the United States, according to IDF figures. Diabetes is responsible for 2 percent of all deaths in India, according to the World Health Organization. Despite the fact that diabetes is so widespread, there are many myths regarding its causes, treatments and how living with diabetes affects your daily life. So, Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure breaks the myths regarding diabetes.

Myth 1-One can never become free of diabetes

Diabetics do not need insulin or medications indefinitely. It can be managed with certain preventative steps such as a well-balanced diet, lifestyle changes, herbal therapies and certain yoga activities.

Myth 2- Diabetes is hereditary

This is just half-truth. While there is a clear genetic correlation between type 2 diabetes and obesity, the genes are dormant. They get activated by a person's diet, lifestyle, and stress. These genes, interestingly, can be turned off by altering your diet, lifestyle, and stress levels. Children of diabetics are usually healthy and can only develop type II diabetes after the age of 45. Type II diabetes affects just 15-20 percent of such cases, not all. Myth 3- Sugar is the cause for diabetes Diabetes is caused by a lack of a hormone called insulin in the bloodstream, not by eating too much sugar. While high sugar in food raises blood sugar, most diabetics suffer from insulin resistance caused by fat, acid/inflammation, and IGF molecules found in milk and milk products. Myth 4- A diabetic person should not eat rice Excess carbohydrate consumption typically raises blood sugar levels after a meal. With some pulses and chapattis, a moderate amount of rice can be consumed. Myth 5- An obese person will also suffer from diabetes Certainly not. Diabetes is caused by a number of factors, including a blood sugar-insulin imbalance and lifestyle choices. Obesity can be a factor in the pre-diabetic stage, but it can be managed by a variety of lifestyle improvements, a well-balanced diet, and regular exercise. Also Read: How to get periods immediately: 5 natural and effective ways to get your menstrual cycle preponed

