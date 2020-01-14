5 Natural antibiotics that you can consume to fight and cure diseases

Today we are talking about easily available and natural anti-biotic food items that you can consume to cure and keep diseases at bay.

Are you one of those who hate to pop pills and try and follow natural ways to cure simple illnesses? Then you can give a try to natural antibiotics. Some people have digestion issues after they take antibiotics, some even have allergic to a type of medication. And that's why many resort to natural ones. For instance, Cranberry extract, which has antibacterial compounds is a home remedy for urinary tract infections (UTIs). Several herbs also have antibacterial and antifungal properties and can help to cure certain diseases. If you want to know which are these natural anti-biotics, then you are in the right place. I would like to say that medical reviews and studies on how effective they are still underway, however, one can consume them if you are not allergic to them and making sure that you are not over-consuming.

1. Garlic

Many of us, at least heath conscious people must be aware that garlic is one of the superfoods as they have preventive and curative powers. For the unversed, garlic can help to cure E. coli and tuberculosis among others. Up to two cloves of garlic per day is the acceptable dosage per day.

2. Honey

Since time immemorial, honey has been used as medicine to treat and heal wounds and infections. One can treat wounds, burns, ulcers and skin grafts among others with the help of honey. For the unversed, the antibacterial effects of honey due to its hydrogen peroxide content are responsible for curing diseases.

3. Ginger

Ginger and garlic go hand in hand in the culinary world and just garlic, ginger too is a natural antibiotic. As per several studies, ginger too can fight many bacteria strains and treat nausea among others.

4. Clove

Clove helps to treat dental sores and also aids in fighting bacteria, including E. coli.

5 Oregano

Oregano is also an effective natural antibiotic. Some reports suggest that oregano helps to boosts the immune system and keeps many diseases at bay.

Aside from the above-mentioned food items, Cinnamon, Hot Pepper, Apple Cider Vinegar and Thyme are also some foodstuff which is known as natural antibiotics.

Note: Make sure to not take large doses of any of the above-mentioned food items as it might cause internal bleeding. Consult your doctor before you use them as an antibiotic.

Credits :Health line

