5 Natural home remedies for quick cold and flu relief

A runny nose, scratchy throat, and sneezing are all common symptoms of a cold or flu. When your nose is congested and runny, you can't stop coughing and sneezing, and your throat is itchy, it's difficult to focus on your favourite activities. During these trying times, your immune system is working extremely hard. Many Indian homes still rely on home remedies to treat common colds and coughs. These remedies work amazingly in treating the flu without causing any negative effects. Read on to find out what cold and flu cures you may make at home.

1. Ginger tea Ginger's therapeutic benefits are due to the presence of compounds known as gingerols and shogaols. A few chunks of raw fresh ginger in boiling water or as tea may help to relieve cold and flu symptoms. While keeping you hydrated, ginger tea relieves congestion and soothes an upset stomach.

2. Milk and turmeric Many experts advise taking a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of warm milk every day to prevent the common cold and flu. Turmeric is widely known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Thus, the golden mixture is used to cure a variety of health diseases such as respiratory disorders, inflammation, joint discomfort, liver difficulties, digestive troubles, and even diabetes. 3. Flaxseeds Flaxseeds, a rich source of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, shield your body from bacteria and viruses, strengthening your system's defence, and can aid in the battle against colds and flu. To achieve the same effect, boil 2 teaspoons of flaxseeds in 1 cup water until thick and consumed. Because these flaxseeds are warm in nature, they may be the finest cold and flu cure. 4. Honey, lime juice and water Lemon aids in the clearing of mucus, making it simpler to purge. Honey, on the other hand, contains peroxides that cleanse the virus-causing germs. This is an excellent dose for improving digestion and metabolism. Putting honey to lukewarm lime water is the most effective way to treat a common cold and cough. This citrus tea will also give you a wonderful dose of vitamin C, which will aid your immune system.