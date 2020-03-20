5 Natural home remedies to get rid of foot blisters

Do you have blisters on feet? Read on to know some of the best home remedies to heal blisters in a quick span.

Are you looking forward to wearing cute and careful sandals, but can’t because of foot blisters? Hot weather causes friction against your shoes, which might lead to painful blisters on your feet or heels.

Blisters are small, fluid-filled bubbles that form on the epidermis or the outer layers of the skin and take time to heal. An infection, trauma, skin burn or an insect bite are some of the common causes of developing blisters. It might interfere with your day-to-day activities such as walking, exercising, etc.

So how do you get rid of it? First, you should avoid wearing shoes that are likely to cause blisters. Second, you should follow some natural home remedies to get rid of blisters.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve redness and swelling. It also keeps the skin moisturized that heals the blister faster. You can apply aloe vera gel directly to the wound.

Calendula

Calendula is loaded with antioxidants that will reduce inflammation and promote healing. Although calendula is safe to use, you must test it for allergies by putting a small amount on your skin before applying directly to the affected area.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most popular natural home remedies used for reducing inflammation and increasing wound healing. It contains lauric acid, a type of fatty acid that hydrates the skin and decreases inflammation. Heat the oil and let it cool for a while. Dip a cotton ball in it and apply directly on the blister.

Vaseline

Blisters are basically coverings for the wound, but in case it bursts, you can cover the area with Vaseline and a bandage. It will act as a covering and promote healing.

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that will help in wound healing. Mix green tea extract with coconut oil and apply directly to the blister.

Note: Visit your doctor and ensure that the problem is, in fact, a blister. Also, test a little amount of these remedies to check for allergies.

