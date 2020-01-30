5 Natural sugar substitutes you can add in your diet

Natural sugar substitutes: Today we have compiled a list of sugar alternatives that are natural and healthy. Read on to know more.

Sugar, as we know, is known as white poison as consuming too much of it can lead to many serious diseases, including obesity, heart disease and diabetes among others. Unfortunately, many of us unknowingly consume way too much sugar and the same is not required in our body. For the unversed, it has no nutrients like fats, protein and minerals, so it is actually not needed for body' growth and health. In fact, one can easily list down points on why one should avoid it. For starters, it interferes with hormones in the body that regulate hunger and satiety. It also leads to weight gain as it has empty calories and dopamine release because of sugar leads to overeating. The consumption of sugar also negatively impacts metabolism and can lead to increased insulin and fat storage. So, if you are a health-conscious person and now, that you know why one should avoid sugar, then read on.

Today we have compiled a list of sugar substitutes.

1. Stevia

Stevia is a natural sweetener. The same is prepared from the leaves of a South American shrub called Stevia rebaudiana. It contains zero calories. As per several studies, stevia has not yet shown any adverse health effects. Coming to health benefits, stevia can help to reduce high blood pressure. This is not all, it also helps to lower blood sugar and insulin levels, thus fighting diabetes. So, if you don't want to use sugar and want to sweeten any drink or recipe, then you should go for stevia, which is one of the healthiest.

2. Xylitol

Xylitol is a sugar alcohol and it is extracted from corn or birch wood. The best part of the Xylitol is that it has zero fructose. For the unversed, the presence of fructose has harmful effects on the body. Just like Stevia, Xylitol also has several health benefits, right from reducing the risk of cavities to boosting calcium absorption, the inclusion of xylitol and exclusion of normal sugar is a win-win situation.

3. Erythritol

Erythritol is also sugar alcohol and tastes exactly like sugar, so switching won't be very tough. Till now, there are no reports of side effects.

4. Honey

Honey, as we know, is known as golden syrup as it is loaded with several nutrients including vitamins, antioxidants among others. Consumption helps to fight and reduce the chances of many health issues. However, one should note that it still contains fructose and our body metabolizes them the same way that of sugar.

5. Maple syrup

Maple syrup is made from the sap of the maple tree. This is another healthy alternative of sugar as it contains calcium, potassium, zinc, antioxidants, and manganese among others. The syrup is also high in natural sugars, however, it is still a better option than regular sugar. Make sure you consume it in moderation.

There are several sugar substitutes as well such as Agave Nectar and High-Fructose Corn Syrup among others. However, one should avoid them as they are unhealthy in nature.

Credits :Pinkvilla

