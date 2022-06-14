5 Nutrition tips to ease anxiety this summer

When people are stressed, they tend to turn to comfort foods. Comfort foods can lead to weight gain, which adds to the stress. Summer is a time for enjoyment, but it can also be a time for stress. It's easy to become overwhelmed by the many demands on your time when you spend more time outside and less time in the office. While it is impossible to avoid all demands and responsibilities, there are things you can do to make this season more bearable.

Dr. Rohini Patil, a Nutritionist shares five nutrition tips to ease anxiety this summer:

1. Eating breakfast regularly helps boost your metabolism and keeps your blood sugar levels under control throughout the day. This helps maintain stable moods and prevents anxiety attacks during summer months when temperatures go up sharply overnight making it difficult for your body to adjust quickly enough resulting in low blood sugar levels which can cause anxiety attacks.

2. Sleep well to avoid anxiety in summers - Sleep is essential for our physical and mental health. But it's more important during the summer months when we become more vulnerable to heat stroke and dehydration because of the high temperatures.

When we don't have enough sleep, our bodies produce less cortisol, which helps us deal with stress and anxiety. This leads to an increase in anxiety levels that only worsens during summer. If you're not able to get adequate sleep at night due to work or other commitments, try taking a nap during the day instead.

3. Eat a balanced meal. The best way to reduce anxiety is by eating a balanced meal that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables. These foods are packed with nutrients that help regulate blood sugar levels, which in turn help relieve stress and nervousness. For example, eating an apple instead of drinking fruit juice will provide you with fibre that aids digestion and keeps you feeling full longer than drinking juice does. Additionally, eating fresh vegetables like carrots or kale will provide you with vitamin C which helps boost immunity and fight off illness that might cause anxiety.

4. Consume zinc rich foods - Zinc is an antioxidant mineral that helps protect the body from free radicals. It also plays a role in the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which are responsible for regulating moods. Zinc deficiency has been linked to depression and anxiety disorders. Hence, make sure you include zinc rich foods such as red meat, fish, poultry, beans and oysters in your diet to reduce anxiety during summer.

5. Drink more water! - When it comes to summer nutrition, water is key. Many people think they drink enough water, but most actually don’t. Dehydration can cause headaches and fatigue – two things that can contribute to anxiety. If you feel tired or fatigued throughout the day, try drinking more water! Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid sugary beverages such as soda, fruit juices and sports drinks that can cause spikes in blood sugar levels followed by dips that leave you feeling hungry and fatigued.

Summer is the season for relaxation and play. We naturally want to go to the beach, or pool, to relax and have a good time with others. It's also a time for vacations and exciting getaways. You want to enjoy your summer, but with that come temptation, too. You decide your best course of action is to eat healthy this summer -- sounds easy enough, but it's not always easy!

