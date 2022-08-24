5 Nutritious Roti substitutes to explore when you need to go gluten free

No matter which part of the country you visit, the humble chapati or roti has found its place at most Indian dinner tables. The wheat flour based rotis are loaded with gluten, yet they are the ideal accompaniment to vegetables curries, paneer gravy, chutneys and even dal. But a lot of people today are opting to go gluten free due to pressing health concerns like celiac disease or even IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). In case you’re battling a gluten allergy or hoping to avoid gluten to improve your gut health, fret not. We have a wide range of worthy substitutes that you can cook up to replace the piping hot rotis in your home kitchen.

Ragi or nachni

Ragi or nachni is packed with iron and is a very common substitute for wheat rotis. This is mainly because foxtail millet is loaded with calcium, protein and is ideal for those who are advised to be cautious about their blood sugar levels. Ragi balls are also a staple in Bengaluru and neighboring areas as the humble dish strengthens bones. Team ragi roti up with coriander and green chilli chutney or have it with ghee and finish the meal with curd rice.

Bajra roti

You can knead Bajra flour into rotis that are vastly nutritious and offer you healthier tresses, nails, and skin. A good protein source, Bajra is graced with vitamin B6, niacin and iron along with being a great source of folate. Along with the aforementioned nutrients, it is also enriched with zinc, which makes it a wholesome substitute to the wheat roti. These go well with rich gravies and are especially popular with spicy garlic chutneys.

Jowar bhakri

A beloved choice all over Maharashtra, the jowar roti has been a staple for decades in humble villages where it is consumed to aid digestion as it is rich in fibre. Excellent improving your body’s immunity, jowar roti can also ward off heart disease over time. Not only is it gluten free, but it is protein rich and helps balance your blood sugar levels.

Arrowroot

Blessed with anti-inflammatory agents, arrowroot flour can be kneaded into flatbreads. Team it up with dal or curries and you have a wholesome meal that is low on calories. The best part is arrowroot is perfect for you if you happen to be pre-diabetic or diabetic as it does not elevate your blood sugar. It is also enriched with calcium.

Amaranth

Often considered a superfood, amaranth is grain that’s well suited to those who wish to avoid gluten. It is packed with protein, calcium and a wide range of helpful antioxidants. This nutrient and mineral-rich roti made of amaranth is easily digested and ensures that you are satiated. Some Indian homes tend to pair this with Baingan ka Bharta or dip it in dal. Include a side salad or raita with this to ensure a healthy gut!

