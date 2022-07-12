5 Oils you can opt for body massage for a smooth and rejuvenating skin

Just like you pamper your face with infinite goodies, treating your body with oil massage is a perfect way to nourish and heal it after a tough hectic day. An intense massage sesh is a perfect way to show that much-needed TLC to your body. Not only does it de-stress and calm you but it also decreases muscle stiffness while improving the circulation of blood in the body, leaving you feel refreshed and energised. A relaxing massage is incomplete without some good quality essential oils. Here we bring you a list of 5 oils that you must consider for nourishing body massages.

Jojoba oil

This oil is actually a type of wax that is pulled out from the seed of the jojoba plant. Jojoba oil is extremely light and does not have that greasy consistency therefore massage from this oil is perfect to end a stressful day. Jojoba oil contains antibacterial and anti-ageing properties and aid in repairing the skin barriers while speeding up the process of healing caused by eczema, seborrheic and dermatitis.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil holds great varieties of essential fatty acids that can easily rejuvenate your skin while making it healthy and supple. Its non-greasy effect moisturises the skin effectively while adding a glow and radiance to it. Sunflower oil contains linoleic acid which tends to decrease as a person ages. Squeeze some capsules of Vitamin E for deep nourishment while enhancing the shelf life of this oil.

Almond oil

Almond oil is a magical wand for all your skin woes. It is quickly absorbed into the skin, improves the skin tone, treats dryness, and reverses the damage done by harmful rays of the sun while reducing scars. Almond oil contains multiple nutrients like Vitamin A, D, K, omega fatty acids and minerals that work as an emollient to your tired and dull skin.

Argan oil

Argan oil is well-famed in the massage industry because of its non-greasy formula and its deeply moisturizing effect. Argan oil can treat acne, and heals multiple skin infections while providing protection against sun damage. This oil contains anti-ageing, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that keep your skin supple. Moreover, it has a great blend of linoleic acid, Vitamin E, and omega fatty acids that lock in moisture while aiding in skin regeneration.

Olive oil

The non-sticky formula of olive oil makes it a much-loved choice for body massage. It does not feel heavy on the skin and is quite effective in treating dry and rough patches on the skin. Moreover, it helps in smooth recovery as it promotes blood flow in the body, soothes body aches, muscle spasms and any kind of inflammation. Olive oil holds multiple minerals and antioxidants, all of which nurture and guard the skin against any kind of damage.

