5 Possible reasons that could be causing your messed up sleep routine

Do you often feel tired and dazed in the mornings, even on nights when you have gotten enough sleep? Maybe there’s a simple explanation i.e., you have poor sleep quality. Jasleen Kaur, a Holistic Health Coach reveals that one night of poor sleep quality can impair your digestion, blood sugar, worsen your mood causing cravings and headaches. Studies suggest, a chronic sleep debt over a period of time can lead to inflammation affecting your gut health and increasing your risk of heart disease, depression, type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

These could be the possible 5 things you are doing that are affecting your sleep quality:

Eating too close to bedtime: Studies have shown that eating late or late-night snacking can slow down digestion and metabolism which leads to disturbed sleep, acid reflux and weight gain. Have a food curfew. Eat at least 3-4 hours before bedtime and eat your lightest meal as dinner with adequate protein, fats and fiber.

Using gadgets before bedtime: Exposure to blue light messes with your sleep because it blocks a hormone called “Melatonin” which is responsible for making you sleepy. Blue light or natural light can both affect your sleep wake cycle or what is called as “circadian rhythm”. This is why it is important to not use gadgets or any electronic devices (phones, laptops, TV) at least 1 hour before bedtime. If you work late hours use blue light blocking glasses in amber or brown.

Poor sleep hygiene: Sleep hygiene implies having a bedroom environment that promotes uninterrupted sleep. Optimize your sleep schedule by sleeping at the same time every day. Make your bedroom dark and comfortable for healthy melatonin levels. Have a relaxed bedtime routine such as reading, journaling, meditation, gentle stretching etc.

Intense workouts at night: High intensity or vigorous workouts can stimulate your nervous system by releasing adrenaline and not allowing time for core body temperature to cool. This may delay sleep for most people. If you fall into this category, it is best to avoid workouts at least 1-2 hours before bedtime. Relaxed walks or gentle yoga make better options.

Alcohol consumption: Have you ever found yourself waking up early or in the middle of your night after an evening of partying or binge drinking? Alcohol in small amounts has sedative effects but the consumption in excess has been linked to poor sleep quality and reduced duration of REM sleep. Alcohol consuming too close to bed time also increases risk of sleep apnea by 25%. People with sleep apnea are prone to loud, disruptive snoring and breathing related episodes at night.

In addition to these 5 things, a good night of sleep is also determined by what you do when you are awake. Ensure that you lead an active lifestyle and get some morning sunlight to reset your biological clock.

Caffeine after 3pm should be avoided for those who suffer from sleep apnea and insomnia. Use of certain holistic tools such as lavender essential oils, chamomile tea and magnesium or melatonin supplements can be helpful for severe sleep related disorders but not the primary solution to rely on.

